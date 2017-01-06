Colorado women snap 3-game skid, beat Arizona 65-56

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Kennedy Leonard had 20 points and nine assists, and Colorado never trailed in a 65-56 victory over Arizona on Friday night to snap a three-game skid.
Leonard was 6 of 15 from the floor and made 8 of 11 from the line. Alexis Robinson and Haley Smith added 12 points apiece for the Buffaloes (11-3, 1-2 Pac-12).
Malena Washington scored 22 points on 7-of-15 shooting to lead Arizona (9-5, 0-3). LaBrittney Jones chipped in 12 points.
The Buffaloes had a double-digit lead with 1:25 left in the second quarter. Arizona used an 11-3 spurt that spanned the break to pull to 33-30 midway through the third quarter.
A 10-0 run stretched Colorado’s lead to 54-40, but the Wildcats cut the 14-point deficit to six with 36 seconds to play. Leonard made 3 of 4 free throws and Makenzie Ellis added two more from the line to seal it.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.