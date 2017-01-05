Visit 1977 again with a BeeGees tribute tonight at Elks Theatre

A few bits of BeeGees trivia that even die-hard fans may not know:

• They began performing in 1958, long before the disco era.

• The name does not come from the fact that the members were the “Brothers Gibb;” a radio DJ picked the name—they were his initials, a promoter’s, and Barry Gibb’s.

• An early record became a hit after it was sent to radio stations with only a white label and the song title; DJs assumed it was by the Beatles and began playing it.

• Eric Clapton convinced them to move from the U.K. to Florida to record in 1975.

• The BeeGees hit it big with the “Saturday Night Fever” soundtrack, but star John Travolta said he danced to songs by Boz Skaggs and Stevie Wonder, and the BeeGees’ music was added later.

Now that you’re warmed up, you’re ready to head to the Elks Theatre tonight, Jan. 6, for “Saturday Night Fever—The International Tribute to the BeeGees.”

John Acosta, who performs as Barry Gibb, said he was a fan long before the show was developed.

“I’m a fan since I was 10 years old,” he said, “and when you’re that age, you’re listening to your idols, and you’re not even realizing that they’re influencing you. You start to basically form your vocals in the same range as your idol.”

He was also influenced by Barry’s writing, and, after a recording career in the 1990s, Acosta said, “At this point in my life, I’m ready to honor the man.”

Acosta and his and are based in Las Vegas but tour the country as the BeeGees.

The show, featuring Acosta (Barry), Daryl Borges (Robin), and Jeff Celentano (Maurice), follows the band closely.

“It’s honoring the brothers Gibb with the distinct sounds of the falsetto tones, and of course, we dress up in the period of the 1975 ‘Saturday Night Fever’ movie,” Acosta said, “It’s an honor and a tribute to them.”

He likes best singing and playing an acoustic medley of tunes from the 1960s and ’70s that “always moves people. I’ve seen it happen,” and which also illustrates the development of the band from a Beatles-genre group to the disco-era powerhouse it became.

Another favorite moment is the introductory notes to “Staying Alive.”

“When that first note hits, they know exactly where they were in 1977.”

You can catch this BeeGees tribute, presented by TAD Management, tonight at the Elks Theatre. Tickets are $22/$25. Call 928-777-1370 for information.