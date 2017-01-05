Supporters urge city to keep public library maintained, free

EDITOR’S NOTE - This is the first in a series of articles exploring the City of Prescott budget cuts from one year ago and moving forward.

PRESCOTT – When local businessman Barry Barbe heard about the city’s plans to cut hours and personnel at the Prescott Public Library this past spring, he said, “It caused me concern.”

Later, when he heard that the city’s dire budget situation could cause continued library cuts in future years, Barbe decided to take action. He had 10,000 postcards printed, with the hopes that local residents would use them to let the Prescott City Council know why they support the library.

The postcard-writing campaign got underway in about October 2016, and so far, Barbe says he has collected about 3,000 of the cards – addressed to the council and filled with a variety of reasons for support.

“It’s all walks of life,” Barbe said of the people who are filling out the postcards. Retirees, young parents, high school students, and children – they all have written their thoughts about the public library.

For example: “Of all of the needs in Prescott, one of the most important is the library,” wrote one supporter. “It serves a multitude of diverse people in the city and is especially needed by children, veterans, seniors, and indigent.”

Another, written by a child, stated: “The library is important to my family because me and my sister try to go to it every weekend.”

Barbe plans to deliver the cards to city officials sometime later this month, and he hopes to have close to 10,000 by that time.

“The library is such a Prescott jewel; I would hate to see anything happen to it,” Barbe said.

More than 40 people attended a gathering at Peregrine Book Company in downtown Prescott on Wednesday, Jan. 4, and many expressed similar views.

Kristie Clegg, a recent transplant from Florida, said a vibrant library was one of the things she looked for while seeking a retirement community. And, noting that Prescott has made it on several recent national lists of the best places to retire, Clegg added, “These are the things these magazines evaluate. (Prescott) won’t make it if we don’t have a library.”

Others voiced similar concerns, as well as fears that the city might impose additional fees on library users, or close the library completely.

Prescott City Councilwoman Jean Wilcox, who chairs the council’s Strategic Plan Committee, said this week that the council has made no decisions yet on any further cuts to the library.

“None of that has been specifically discussed by the council yet,” Wilcox said.

Although some council members have expressed support for user fees at the library, Wilcox said, “Not all of the council members feel that way.” A long-time supporter of the library, Wilcox added, “I plan to fight as hard as I can to restore and expand the services at the library.”

Still, Wilcox noted that the city’s upwards of $72 million in unfunded liability with the public-safety pension program (PSPRS) makes general city services “vulnerable unless we find a way to resolve (the pension debt).”

Indeed, last year’s cuts at the library were a part of $1.1 million citywide budget cuts, which city officials said were necessary because of the rising costs in the PSPRS.

Library supporters expressed fears Wednesday that the cuts would continue until the PSPRS unfunded liabilities are resolved, and some expressed support for a sales tax increase to cover the pension debt.

An attempt to increase a PSPRS-related sales tax in August 2015 failed with the voters.

Barbe hopes the postcard campaign will serve as a reminder to the council about the value of the library. The cards are available at Peregrine, Wholefoods, and at El Gato Azul restaurant.

More information is available on the Library Postcard Project on Facebook at: https://www.facebook.com/Library-Postcard-Project-1072171589563094/.