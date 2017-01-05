Prescott Valley Event Center to host Turquoise Circuit Finals

PRESCOTT VALLEY — Prescott Valley Event Center will play host to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association’s (PRCA) Turquoise Circuit Finals Rodeo in 2017 and 2018, circuit and association brass announced on Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the arena.

Turquoise Circuit Finals Rodeo president Charlie Lewis of Prescott Valley and PRCA Commissioner Karl Stressman confirmed that they’ve reached a two-year agreement with PV Event Center (PVEC) to move the circuit’s finals away from Las Cruces, New Mexico.

From 2006-16, Las Cruces’ outdoor rodeo grounds served as the site. The 2017 Turquoise Circuit Finals will go indoors here Oct. 5-7.

Turquoise Circuit Finals Rodeo General Manager Mary Borgen said PVEC offers a “more intimate” setting, like the PRCA’s National Finals Rodeo (NFR) – pro rodeo’s annual Super Bowl at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

“You can do so many things [indoors] – laser lights, there’s no weather and you can see the cowboys’ faces,” she added. “It’s more exciting. Indoor rodeos have a different atmosphere. It would be similar to Vegas.”

Lewis and PVEC director of business development Satish Athelli said both parties have high hopes of extending the deal past 2018. PVEC remains in bankruptcy protection. If the arena resolves its financial woes, PVEC and the Turquoise Circuit could enter into a longer-term agreement.

“It got to a point where we topped out financially [in Las Cruces],” said Lewis, the board’s only non-voting member. “It was just time to make a different kind of move. We had a good relationship and left on good terms.”

Athelli said it took two years of negotiations to get the Turquoise Circuit Finals to PVEC.

“We want to do really well and make sure the building gets out of bankruptcy,” he added. “The potential is incredibly exciting.”

In addition to being indoors, Borgen and Lewis said the circuit finals “can get more sponsor revenue in Arizona.” Specifically, that means pursuing higher-dollar corporate sponsorships in Phoenix, Tucson and Flagstaff.

“I have heard a lot of great feedback [about this move],” Lewis said. “It will have quite a financial impact with Prescott and Prescott Valley.”

The PRCA splits the U.S. into 12 competitive sections, or circuits. PRCA’s Turquoise Circuit comprises rodeos only in Arizona and New Mexico. Pro cowboys in those states can enter as many as 26 PRCA-sanctioned rodeos each year. They are required to compete in at least 40 percent of those rodeos and win a specific amount of money to qualify for the circuit finals, Borgen said.

At the conclusion of those 26 rodeos, the top 12-ranked Arizona and New Mexico cowboys in bareback riding, steer wrestling, team roping, saddle bronc riding, tie-down roping, barrel racing, steer roping and bull riding compete at the Turquoise Circuit Finals.

After the circuit finals, the top 2 contestants in each event from every PRCA circuit qualify for the Ram National Circuit Finals in Kissimmee, Florida, in April.

The annual Prescott Frontier Days “World’s Oldest Rodeo” in July is part of the Turquoise Circuit.

Every year it draws dozens of highly-ranked pros because of its big-money purse.

“In no way can we take the wind out of Prescott Frontier Days’ sails, and they aren’t [going to do that to the Turquoise Circuit Finals] either,” Lewis said when asked about any potential conflicts between the two rodeos being so close geographically. “I think they will feed off of each other. I have a lot of respect for Prescott Frontier Days and their rodeo. They do a fantastic job.”

Frontier Days contestants ride and rope in Prescott during the so-called “Cowboy Christmas” summertime period. During this time, pros travel all over the U.S. earning money that counts toward qualifying for the NFR each December in Las Vegas.

Lewis believes that the Turquoise Circuit Finals could eventually establish a niche in Prescott Valley, located 15 miles east of Prescott.

“A lot of contestants you see here [at the Turquoise Circuit Finals] will be at the NFR,” Lewis said. “There’s a lot of talent in this circuit.”

