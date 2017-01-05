Prescott man arrested, charged with sexual exploitation of a minor

PRESCOTT – A man was arrested and charged with sexual exploitation of a minor on Wednesday, Jan. 4, after police said he possessed pornographic images of underage girls.
Prescott Deputy Chief of Police Amy Bonney said Ethan Osgood, 50, had been under investigation since July 2016 after police received a tip and then received more information in September.
Investigators were able to determine that the pictures were of girls who appeared to be younger than 15, Bonney said.
Police served a search warrant at Osgood’s home in the 2400 block of Rainmaker on Wednesday and located a “significant amount of marijuana” and a handgun, Bonney said.
Osgood was booked into the Camp Verde jail on two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, possession of marijuana, and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.
