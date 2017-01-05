Obituary: June Laura Kaminske

June Laura Kaminske, 91 passed away on Dec. 26, 2016, in Kenner, Louisiana where she had lived for almost 2 years surrounded by her daughters, son-in-law and granddaughters. She was born in Rochester, New York on July 1, 1925 to John and Mildred Cuthbertson. June married her childhood sweetheart, Edward Nourse (deceased) at the age of 16. They lovingly raised four children, Edward (deceased), Kathy (Jerry), Deborah (David) and Christopher and had 41 great years together. The family moved from New York to Florida and June was active in her church, Girl Scouts and Cub Scouts. Friendly and outgoing, she was a social director at a senior apartment complex organizing many activities, parties and cruises. She was a master seamstress and loved making things for her family as well as others. She married Edward Kaminske (deceased) in 1983 and was blessed to extend her family with his four children Dee (Jerry), Ed (Sarah), Kam and Debbie. June and Ed moved to Prescott and were members of the Sacred Heart Parish for many years. She loved every place she lived and was a very optimistic and easy going person. She was also a talented artist and after retirement she was able to spend more time painting Southwest themed oils. She continued to sew all of her life and had many customers and friends who enjoyed her talents. Most of all though, she was a wonderful mother, grandmother (Heath, Mark, Christina, Ashley, Jeff and Brad), great-grandmother and friend. She will be greatly missed and remembered with lots of love.

Information provided by survivors.