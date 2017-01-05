Obituary: John O. Sanders

John O. Sanders, 91, peacefully passed away surrounded by his family on Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, after a long and courageous battle with cancer.

He is survived by his wife of 69 years, Katheryn; his daughter and son in law, Sandra and Robert Anderson; his son and daughter in law, John Jr. and Linda Sanders, four grandchildren and ten great grandchildren.

Born on Jan. 30, 1925, in Tupelo, Arkansas to parents Robert and Minnie Sanders, John was a platoon leader in the 398th Engineering Regiment, Company C in the United States Army and fought in Western Europe during the Battle of the Bulge. He married Katheryn (Katy) Weltmer on March 8, 1947, in Phoenix, Arizona and had two children, Sandra and John Jr. John worked for Mountain Bell for 35 ½ years and retired in 1983. After living in many different cities over the course of his career, John and Katy settled in Prescott Country Club in 1980. John was an incredible golfer and won 11 PCC Men’s Club Championships between 1983 and 2001. He and Katy were also very well known for their country dancing and could be found most Friday nights at the Moose Lodge 319 in Prescott. He was an amazing husband, father, grandpa and great grandpa with a kind heart and a deep love for his family. His fight and determination over the last five years were inspirational to all who knew him. He will be deeply missed.

Services will be held on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017, at 1:30 p.m. at Sunrise Funeral Home; 8167 E Hwy 69, Prescott Valley, AZ 86314. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Honor Flight AZ, P.O. Box 12258, Prescott, AZ 86304.

Information provided by survivors.