Man survives 20-foot fall on Granite Mountain (VIDEO)

PRESCOTT – A 70-year-old man hiking Granite Mountain fell 20 feet down an embankment, on Thursday, Jan. 5, became trapped in the rocks below, and had to be rescued with a helicopter.

Rescue crews were called out at about 10:30 a.m., said Prescott Fire Battalion Chief Ralph Lucas, and found the man wedged in between rocks.

Technical rescue technicians from both Prescott and Central Arizona Fire hiked in, Lucas said, and determined that best way to extricate him was from the air.

Department of Public Safety helicopter Ranger 52 responded from Phoenix along with a Native Air medical helicopter from Prescott.

Ranger 52 delivered a medic on the end of a long line to the victim, and he was lifted out on the end of the line in a basket and flown to Granite Basin Lake’s parking area.

There, the victim, who had leg, arm, chest and back injuries, was transferred into the medical helicopter and flown to a Phoenix trauma center.

In all, the rescue required 25 people from multiple agencies including YCSO’s Back Country team.