KornuKopia Calendar: Week of Jan. 6

Friday, Jan. 6

It’s a Mystery Book Group, 2 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Read selected mystery books while enjoying the company of like-minded readers. This month: “Nine Days” by Minerva Koenig (2014). 928-777-1500.

Saturday Night Fever, a tribute to the BeeGees, 7 p.m. at the Elks Theater, 117 E. Gurley St. Saturday Night Fever features massive dance hits such as “Night Fever,” “Jive Talkin’,” “How Deep Is Your Love,” “You Should Be Dancing,” “Nights on Broadway,” along with iconic BeeGees ballads. Tickets: $22/$25. Call 928-777-1370 or visit prescottelkstheater.com.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Free Youth Art Workshop, 10 a.m. at the Phippen Museum, 4701 N. Highway 89. The Museum invites kids of all ages as museum staff guides them through this winter art project to create traditional corn husk dolls. 928-778-1385 to make your reservation. www.phippenartmuseum.org.

Metropolitan Opera: Nabucco 10:55 a.m., Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St., in Prescott. Streamed live via satellite from New York, Verdi’s opera of ancient Babylon features Placido Domingo in the title role. $24 for adults; $20 for seniors; $12 for youth. 928-776-2000 or www.ycpac.com.

Jerome Art Walk, 5 to 8 p.m. at 25 galleries and studios in Jerome. Event occurs every first Saturday. Info: Donna, 928-649-2277; or www.jeromeartwalk.com.

Saturday Night Talk Series, “The Nine Houses of Milarepa: Lessons from the Most Beloved Tale in Tibetan Buddhism,” at 7 p.m. Vigraha Gallery, Courtyard Bldg., 115 E. Goodwin St., $5 donation. Talks are open to anyone on a spiritual path.

Sunday, Jan. 8

Class of ’67 – Top Hits from 50 Years Ago, 3 p.m. at Elks Theatre, 117 E. Gurley St. Featuring Crystal Stark and Brian Paradis. Annual salute to the Billboard Top 100 singles from 50 years ago features “Happy Together,” “I Think We’re Alone Now,” “Somebody to Love” and “Penny Lane.” Get nostalgic with the Turtles, Neil Diamond, Jefferson Airplane and more. 928-777-1370 or www.prescottelkstheater.com.

Monday, Jan. 9

Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild roundtable of quilting demonstrations, 7 p.m. at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 7763 E. Long Look Drive (corner of Long Look and Loos off Glassford Hill Road). Refreshments will be served. Free. Patsy, 928-925-3845.

Tuesday, Jan. 10

Tuesday Morning Book Club, 10 a.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Club members discuss a diverse selection of fiction and nonfiction. This month: “A Spool of Blue Thread” by Ann Tyler (2015). 928-777-1500.

Pink Martini, the sassy, eclectic World Music orchestra, 7:30 p.m. at the Yavapai College Performing Arts Center, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Hailed as a “rollicking, around-the-world musical adventure,” Pink Martini’s 12-member performance ensemble fuses classic pop with music from all cultures. Tickets: $32, $42, $48 and $58. 928-776-2000 or visit www.ycpac.com.

Wednesday, Jan. 11

Writing Workshop Series: “Learn from the Pros,” 2 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Join Carol Levin and explore the writing strategies of renowned authors. Register individually or for all the sessions. Register online, at the Ask a Librarian Desk or by phone, 928-777-1526.

Thursday, Jan. 12

Book Discussion: “This Nonviolent Stuff’ll Get You Killed: How Guns Made the Civil Rights Movement,” 6 to 8 p.m. at Frantz Fanon Community Strategy Center, Prescott College. Part of Martin Luther King Jr. Week events sponsored by Quad City Interfaith Council, Prescott United Methodist Church, Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, Temple B’rith Shalom, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, First Congregational Church and the Prescott College Black Student Union.

“Charley’s Aunt,” 7:30 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. This Mainstage production centers on two Oxford undergrads in search of a chaperone for a proper visit from their girlfriends. They persuade a fellow undergraduate to impersonate a millionaire aunt in this hilarious tale of young love and preposterous deception. $22. 928-445-3286 or www.pca-az.net.

Friday, Jan. 13

Movie: “Freedom Riders,” 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 150 Fleury St. Part of Martin Luther King Jr. Week events sponsored by Quad City Interfaith Council, Prescott United Methodist Church, Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, Temple B’rith Shalom, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, First Congregational Church and the Prescott College Black Student Union.

“Charley’s Aunt,” 7:30 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. This Mainstage production centers on two Oxford undergrads in search of a chaperone for a proper visit from their girlfriends. They persuade a fellow undergraduate to impersonate a millionaire aunt in this hilarious tale of young love and preposterous deception. $22. 928-445-3286 or www.pca-az.net.

Saturday, Jan. 14

Garth Guy, a tribute to multiplatinum country artist Garth Brooks, 7 p.m. at the Elks Theater, 117 E. Gurley St. A third-generation country musician/singer/songwriter, Dean Simmons began his career as a tribute artist in 1994. Star of AXS TV’s World’s Greatest Tribute Bands and the world famous Legends in Concert, Dean presents a respectful and incredibly accurate tribute to country music icon Garth Brooks. Tickets: $22/$25/$30. Call 928-777-1370 or visit prescottelkstheater.com.

“Charley’s Aunt,” 7:30 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. This Mainstage production centers on two Oxford undergrads in search of a chaperone for a proper visit from their girlfriends. They persuade a fellow undergraduate to impersonate a millionaire aunt in this hilarious tale of young love and preposterous deception. $22. 928-445-3286 or www.pca-az.net.

Sunday, Jan. 15

“Charley’s Aunt,” 2 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. This Mainstage production centers on two Oxford undergrads in search of a chaperone for a proper visit from their girlfriends. They persuade a fellow undergraduate to impersonate a millionaire aunt in this hilarious tale of young love and preposterous deception. $22. 928-445-3286 or www.pca-az.net.

Steel Grits, featuring seven steel guitarists performing in a charity benefit concert for the Agape House of Prescott, 3 p.m. at the Elks Theater, 117 E. Gurley St. Tickets: $20. Call 928-777-1370 or visit prescottelkstheater.com.

Movie: “13th,” 6 p.m. at First Congregational Church, 216 E. Gurley St. in Prescott. Part of Martin Luther King Jr. Week events sponsored by Quad City Interfaith Council, Prescott United Methodist Church, Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, Temple B’rith Shalom, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, First Congregational Church and the Prescott College Black Student Union.