Harris appointed to Yavapai College governing board

Yavapai County School Superintendent Tim Carter has announced the appointment of Connie Harris to the Yavapai College Governing Board, representing District 3, which includes the upper Verde Valley communities of Clarkdale, Cottonwood, Jerome, Sedona and the Village of Oak Creek.

The opening was created by the resignation of Al Filardo.

“Dr. Harris clearly understands the scope, operation and functions of a Governing Board and there is no doubt in my mind that she will represent the citizens of District 3 extremely well,” Carter said. “Her work ethic and concern for learning have been obviously consistent for many decades. She is a person of integrity. Her critical thinking skills focus attention on finding solutions to problems and improving educational practices in a strategic manner. Dr. Harris takes a practical approach to problem solving and has long worked as a team member, building consensus and partnerships all along the way. She has a history of innovation. She listens, observes, and considers as many options as possible. She knows how to make a decision, and then stands by it with firm determination. Mrs. Harris will serve the various stakeholders of Yavapai College in a most honorable fashion.”



Harris, who lives with her husband in the Village of Oak Creek, earned a Bachelor of Arts in Secondary Education (English) from Arizona State University. She then earned two Master of Arts degrees, the first from ASU in Reading Education and the second from Northern Arizona University in Psychology and Human Relations. She completed her formal education with an Educational Doctorate in Administration and Leadership from ASU in 2007.

She started her educational career as a teacher in Mesa before moving to Deer Valley High School. She then transitioned into the administrative ranks serving as an assistant principal at three Valley high schools. She served as principal of Mountain Ridge High School from 1994-2002 before being promoted to become the Deer Valley Unified School District Associate Superintendent for Educational Services. In August of 2010, she accepted a clinical assistant professor position at the Mary Lou Fulton Teachers College at ASU. In July of 2013, she accepted her current position as the Arizona Director of AdvancED (an accrediting agency serving K-12 schools, education service agencies and colleges on an international basis).

Harris’ appointment is valid from the time she takes the oath of office through Dec. 31, 2018. This seat will be up for election in November 2018 for a new term beginning in January 2019. A ceremonial swearing-in will be conducted at the Jan. 10 meeting of the Yavapai College Governing Board at the Prescott campus. If you have any questions, please call Carter at 928-925-6560 or Harris at 623-512-1035.