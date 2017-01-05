Editorial: What exactly is CDBG for?

The title is Community Development Block Grants, a federal program through the Department of Housing that President Ford began in 1974.

Recent articles in the Courier have detailed how they work, the process, and how they benefit the community. For example, Meals on Wheels in Prescott has received money from the city before through CDBG. These dollars help this community effort continue to aid our neighbors.

Today, we have the Board of Supervisors’ take on the grants, giving their recommendations.

Critics say CDBG grants should benefit only low-income people and usually are directed to organizations that help this segment of our population, rather than what would appear to support or benefit a project the government should be doing itself.

According to the Department of Housing, CDBG projects must be consistent with broad national priorities, “activities that benefit low- and moderate-income people, the prevention or elimination of slums or blight, or other community development activities to address an urgent threat to health or safety.”

In this time of still-recovering government budgets, it helps to look to private funding or grants to pay for things we want. However, if we do look to grants the project had better benefit those with the least among us. That’s what it is for.

What many people may not know is that CDBG money also can go toward “real estate acquisition, relocation, demolition, rehabilitation of housing and commercial buildings” and other public needs such as “water, sewer, and other utilities, street paving, and sidewalks.”

Does that mean what a government entity should do itself could be paid for through CDBG?

We will continue to follow the process, and let you know what’s happening.

In the meantime, email us at editorial@prescottaz.com about the organizations you think should get the money. Applicants for Prescott CDBG are not in yet; however, county applicants include: Habitat for Humanity (Prescott area), Yarnell Water Improvement District, Angie’s House (Verde homeless shelter), Abide Maternity Home (Verde), Seligman Sanitary District, City of Cottonwood Civic Center, and Arizona Sewing Works (Quad Cities).