DWPA gives Knight award named for 102-year-old cousin

Dawn Knight, one of the earliest members of the 28-year-old Democratic Women of the Prescott Area group, was recognized with a special award named after its 102-year-old founder, Jerry Emmett.

Knight was given the Jerry Emmett Award at the group’s annual holiday party on Dec. 9 at the Centennial Center in Prescott where it meets once a month at a luncheon. Her cousin, Jerry Emmett, gained national attention in 2016 during the National Democratic Convention reading Arizona’s nomination of Hillary Clinton as the first woman candidate for president by a major political party.

A lifelong Democrat, Knight was involved in the Arizona Democratic Party when she lived in the Phoenix area.

Along with being involved with the Yavapai County Democratic Party for decades, she was a longtime board member and former president of the Arizona Federation of Democratic Women and chair of the Democratic Women of the Prescott Area. Knight has worked as a fundraiser for the party, too.

She also was President of the Arizona Pioneer Home Foundation, raising money for equipment and repairs through fundraisers.

Knight ran for several state seats over the years. She ran for the state senate against Republican Ken Bennett in 1998, speaking at numerous forums sponsored by the League of Women Voters, Yavapai College, the Yavapai Learning Institute, and Prescott Area Leadership League of Women Voters, Yavapai College, the Yavapai Learning Institute, and Prescott Area Leadership. She ran again in 2000 and a third time in 2002.

“We wanted to thank Dawn for her tireless dedication, hard work, leadership and support of the Yavapai County Democratic party and its affiliates,” said Toni Denis, DWPA chairwoman. “She has been a shining example for area Democrats.”

The Jerry Emmett Award was established in 2009 to recognize hard-working Democrats in Prescott. Previous recipients have included Vivian Perry, Jo Kelleher, Dick Lewis and James Kimes.