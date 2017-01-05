Don’t Spend Christmas Alone a success

Don’t Spend Christmas Alone is a popular annual community outreach event, at which St. Luke’s parish members, public safety personnel from the Quad Cities and volunteer supporters from the community at large, all come together to make this special day a joyful one for those less fortunate. It is provided completely free of charge to guests.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.