County supes place Yarnell, Seligman, Cottonwood as top 3 grant contenders

Seven entities want a cut of the possible $950,000 in grant money that would benefit low- to moderate-income people, prevent blight or fix an urgent threat to health or safety.

Only three, maybe four, will get funding for their projects in this once every four-years selection process.

The Yavapai County Board of Supervisors prioritized the applications for Community Development Block Grant money (CBDG) at its Jan. 4 board meeting, and recommended three projects and one alternate to the Northern Arizona Council of Governments (NACOG) which handles the grants.

Isabel Rollins, NACOG, CDBG and Housing director, said she anticipates about $950,000 in available funds; however, the federal budget won’t be finalized until early this year. She asked the supervisors to use $900,000 to be on the safe side.

After stating their choices, County Administrator Phil Bourdon tallied them up. Four supervisors placed the Seligman Sanitary District and the Yarnell Water Improvement District in their top three. Three board members also selected the Cottonwood Civic Center, and four board members chose Abide Maternity Home in the Verde Valley as their alternate.

Seligman Sewer

Seligman Sanitary District needs its sewer lines replaced. The railroad installed the lines in the early 1900s to serve the Harvey House. The fragile section of line does not meet current codes and is difficult to access and maintain. The district serves about 20 households and six small businesses.

Two proposals for this project include abandoning the existing lines and installing new lines and two new manholes for an estimated $131,000; and cleaning the inside of the cast-iron sections and install corrosion resistant liners for $155,000 for a total cost of $286,000.



Yarnell Water

Yarnell Water Improvement District needs its meters and pipes replaced, many of which were damaged in the Yarnell Hill Fire of 2013. The 2016 Tenderfoot Fire created additional hardship, the application states. About 116 people would benefit, with about 90 qualifying as low-moderate income persons. An income survey is in process now. Estimated construction costs total $293,000.

Cottonwood Civic Center

The third request comes from the City of Cottonwood for improvements to its historic river rock Civic Center constructed in 1939 as a Works Progress Administration (WPA) project. The total budget estimate is $742,522, and Cottonwood already received $309,000 from a CDBG regional account for rehabilitation.

Unexpected issues during the rehab work include the need for asbestos removal, roof repairs and fire sprinkler installation. It needs work to make it more accessible to the community, Cottonwood Mayor Tim Elinski told the supervisors, referring to compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.

Elinski said years ago, the women of Cottonwood wanted a community clubhouse and raised funds in the 1930s to build the community club. Three years ago, the town started the Cottonwood Historic Home Tour and raised about $2,200, he said.

“We won’t get there very quickly at that rate,” Elinski said. Cottonwood is requesting $268,574 to complete the rehabilitation work.

Abide Maternity House, the alternate choice, would provide housing and mental health services for 16 pregnant homeless women in the Verde Valley. Its request totals $225,000.

During public comment, Prescott resident Ralph Hess asked supervisors why they were considering giving grant money to the City of Cottonwood for what appears to be a public works project.

Supervisor Randy Garrison, Dist. 3, said that although Cottonwood’s population is 10,000, the community center serves the surrounding Verde Valley of about 35,000 residents.

Chairman Tom Thurman said after the meeting that at first he thought the same as Hess. “But what Supervisor Garrison said is so true,” he said. “So I thought it made sense that we help Cottonwood to help all those folks.”

All seven entities were needed projects, and there’s never enough money to go around, Thurman said. Prescott Area Habitat for Humanity received CBDG money four years ago, and Thurman said he would like to see the money spread around.

In addition to Habitat for Humanity, Angie’s House for homeless individuals and families in the Verde Valley, and Arizona Sewing Works in the Quad Cities did not make the top three or four.