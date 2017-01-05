Community peace event set for Jan. 14

Author Shannon Alder: “One of the most important things you can do on this earth is to let people know they are not alone.”

The Prescott Peace Initiative has planned a communitywide event, titled “Strengthening our Community in the Name of Peace,” for Saturday, Jan. 14, from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Lotus Bloom Yoga Studio at 777 W. Hillside Ave.

The program is intended to offer an evening of inspirational speakers, prayers for peace from seven different spiritual traditions, brief guided meditations and community chats to inspire ideas about how to “channel our collective energy, locally and globally, into 2017,” said an event news release.

One of the community speakers will be 15-year-old Bradshaw Mountain High School student Riley Ortega. Riley comes from the Hopi tradition, and recently coordinated a relay run from Flagstaff to the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation to raise awareness and support for the pipeline protest. He will be sharing his mission and perspective to “inspire, empower and unite our community,” the release said.

The event, which is touted as non-religious and non-political, will also include an open forum so that people can share ideas and ask questions related to inspiring actions for peace in 2017.

“The only agenda (for the event) is healing, sharing and connecting as a community in the name of peace. Come as you are. Children are welcome and will be provided peace-inspired crafts and activities,” the release said.

For more information contact Megan Merchant at 702-526-1772.