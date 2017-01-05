Class of ’67– Top Hits, Tribute Show at Elks Theatre on Jan. 8

Trish Thayer still has a faded copy of her very first Monkees album – released on Oct. 10, 1966.

The Billboard-topping launch for the then-pop sensation is now a keepsake – and she still loves the music.

Perfect for someone who is the operations director for Lonely Streets Productions in Tucson that is all about musical performances that feature retrospective hits from 50 years ago.

When pressed, though, about her favorite retro tune, Thayer admits she still can’t resist the Frankie Valli hit, “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.”

On Sunday, Jan. 8, at 3 p.m., Lonely Street Productions has scheduled what will be the fourth in a series of two-hour shows at the Elks Theatre and Performing Arts Center that will feature hits of yesteryear – the title of this particular production is “Class of ’67– Top Hits from Exactly 50 Years Ago.”

“It’s fun for me,” Thayer said of the shows that allow her and her contemporaries to revisit their childhood and teen years.

The show will be presented by a five-member band with lead singers Crystal Stark and Brian Paradis singing some 25 of the Billboard Top 100 hit tunes from the likes of Jefferson Airplane, The Who, The Rolling Stones, Van Morrison, the Supremes, the Turtles, and of course, The Monkees, to name a few.

“This is one of my favorite shows … What I love is that every song is so great,” Stark said. “You’re going to love every song, and there is something for everybody. And (the show) goes by in a blink. It’s really fun, and the lineup we have this year is great.”

Stark is an American Idol Season 5 semifinalist who while on tour with one of the finalists, Katharine McPhee, performed on the Tonight Show, the Ellen DeGeneres show, and “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” She is known as a jazz and rhythm-and-blues soprano who earned her musical education degree from the University of Arizona.

Her co-star in the performance is Brian Paradis, a singer who does a “spot-on Neil Diamond impression.”

Paradis just wrapped up a Christmas show at the Gaslight Music Hall in Oro Valley where for the holidays he performed as “Johnny Christmas,” in the musical “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.”

In addition to the music, Thayer said the show that will include an intermission offers the audience a chance to laugh at some of the vintage commercials of the day, and be teased with fun facts about the artists and the era. Think Aunt Jemima syrup or Joe Namath and the Noxema Shave Cream Super Bowl commercial.

“We have some video and slide show components,” Thayer said. “Depending on your age, you may or may not remember them.”

Regardless of age, though, many of these songs and advertisements are timeless, a reflection of American history through television and musical entertainment.

So come ready to step back in time and revel in nostalgia, or savor the oldie goldies!

“It’s going to be a lot of fun,” Thayer assured of the matinee with tickets priced at $22 and $25 for both main stage and balcony seats.

The theater is located at 117 E. Gurley St. and tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 928-777-1370 or through the website: www.prescottelkstheater.com.