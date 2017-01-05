'Charley's Aunt' brings 1800s-era comedy into the 21st century

Charley’s Aunt” is a play from the past.

It recalls a time when young gentlemen and young ladies did not socialize unaccompanied by a chaperone.

Charley’s girlfriend Amy is preparing to go away on a trip, and he’s afraid he’ll miss the chance to ask Amy to marry him. Then, in a lucky stroke, Charley’s aunt says she’s coming to visit, and Charley figures she can chaperone them.

Things go comedically awry from there, with the aunt failing to show up and a (male) stand-in taking over for her.

“It was originally produced in 1892, and through the years, the script’s been modernized and upgraded,” director Rob White said. “Fortunately, we were able to get ahold of the script as it was written.”

White said the show is definitely a “screwball comedy”—he pointed out that the ending ties everything up nicely, but “along the way, boy, I’ll tell you there’s some madcap hilarity.”

The script was a challenge to follow in terms of direction, but White said “the fun part was changing it around a little bit and making the physical part a little more physical.”

He credits the cast with making the show work, noting that they have real chemistry together.

“They get out there and we’re having fun, but we’re still getting the job done. It’s been a joy.”

“Charley’s Aunt” runs Jan. 12, 13, 14, 19, 20, 21, and 22 at 7:30 p.m. and Jan. 15 and 21 at 2 p.m. Prescott Center for the Arts, 208 N. Marina St. Tickets and info at 928-445-3286 or pca-az.net

