ADOT wants input on Highway 89 between Chino Valley, Paulden

The Arizona Department of Transportation is studying a 13-mile segment of Highway 89 between Road 3 North in Chino Valley and two miles north of Bramble Drive in Paulden. The purpose of this long-range planning study is to identify future roadway improvements as funding becomes available.

ADOT is asking for public input. Four meetings are scheduled and the same information will be presented at each meeting.

• Paulden Area Community Organization (PACO) at 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 5, at the Paulden Christian Fellowship Church, 165 Aspen Road, Paulden.

• Chino Valley Town Council meeting at 6 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 10, at council chambers, 202 N. Highway 89, Chino Valley.

• Yavapai County Board of Supervisors meeting at 9 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 1, 1015 Fair St., Prescott.

• Central Yavapai Metropolitan Planning Organization (CYMPO) Board meeting, 4 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 15, 1015 Fair St., Prescott.

Persons who require a reasonable accommodation based on language or disability should contact Tricia Lewis at 928-606-2420 or email tlewis@azdot.gov. Requests should be made as early as possible to ensure the state has an opportunity to address the accommodation.