71-year-old bucked off mule on Peavine Trail

A 71-year-old man was bucked off a mule while riding along Peavine Trail in Prescott Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 4.

The man was with about six or seven other riders when he was thrown from the animal, said Jeff Jones, firefighter and paramedic with the Prescott Fire Department.

Prescott fire dispatch received a call about the incident around 1:15 p.m.

Two engines and a battalion chief responded to the scene, as did a LifeLine ambulance.

When they arrived the man was barely conscious.

“He could only tell us his name,” Jones said.

The initial diagnosis was a possible back and head injury. Two critical care nurses were already caring for the man when paramedics arrived. Paramedics treated the man’s back and put him in a full spinal immobilization to minimize the man’s pain.

A helicopter was flown in and landed on a portion of the old Highway 89A near the old Pinon Pines Bar and Grill. The man was then transported to the helicopter and flown to a level one trauma center in Phoenix.