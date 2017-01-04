Prescott grapplers place 5th at Mile High Challenge (PHOTOS)

PRESCOTT VALLEY – Prescott High’s wrestling team placed fifth out of 16 squads at the 2017 Mile High Challenge Tuesday night, Jan. 3, at Prescott Valley Event Center.

Windsor (Colorado) easily won the tournament with 294 points. Campo Verde of Gilbert was a distant runner-up with 146 points.

The Badgers registered 111.5 points. Other local team finishes included Chino Valley in seventh place (101 points), Bradshaw Mountain in 11th (83 points) and Mingus Union in 13th (65.5 points).

Prescott was led by 195-pound senior Jon Dwyer, who won his weight class.

“The guys wrestled really well today [Tuesday],” first-year Prescott coach Max Payne said. “Jon Dwyer did a very good job in his finals match. He was very aggressive and controlled the match very well.”

Payne added that he wished Prescott had “about four more guys in the lineup.”

“We’ve got a couple of things that we need to improve on, and continue on with January’s very busy month for us,” he said. “And then it will be on to [the Division III] state [meet] next month [at PV Event Center].”

What follows is a listing for the highest finishes among the wrestlers at Prescott, Bradshaw Mountain and Chino Valley high schools at the Mile High Challenge.

• 106 pounds – Chino Valley freshman Zach Giese (12-6 overall record) defeated second-seeded Bradshaw Mountain freshman David Medevielle (29-8), 14-5, to capture the championship medal. Giese pinned his first three opponents to reach the finals.

• 113 – Prescott freshman Colton Tomitz (17-7), who won three matches in the consolation bracket, lost to Willow Canyon’s Ian Larkins, 8-5, to place sixth. Tomitz had succumbed to Larkins, 7-0, in the first round.

• 120 – Second-seeded Prescott junior Darian Bowyer (17-3), who earned a first-round bye and defeated Chino’s Austin Ehlert in the semis, placed second after losing by tech fall to top-seeded Dominick Serrano of Windsor (Colorado). Serrano, a freshman, remained undefeated at 20-0.

Third-seeded Ehlert (26-8) placed third, pinning Combs’ Ty Richardson in 4 minutes and 15 seconds.

• 132 – Top-seeded Chino Valley sophomore J.C. Mortensen (16-5) placed fourth, as Payson’s Brendan Macnab pinned him in 1:45 in the third-place match.

Third-seeded Prescott sophomore Andrew Salberg (17-5) placed fifth, defeating fourth-seeded Horizon sophomore Alex Maxson, 6-2.

• 138 – Third-seeded Chino Valley freshman Keller Rock (32-3) was pinned by top-seeded Chris Sandoval of Windsor in 1:20 in the finals and placed second. Rock pinned his first three opponents in the tournament. Sandoval, who received a first-round bye, pinned all three of his opponents.

Prescott freshman Koby Coates (2-3) clawed his way out of the consolation bracket to place sixth, forfeiting to Hamilton’s Julies Escandon in the fifth-place match.

• 145 – Chino Valley fourth-seeded sophomore Kyle Lund came out of the consolation bracket to place sixth. Lund (16-7) was pinned by Josh Willis of Windsor (Colorado) in 1:58 in the medal round.

• 170 – Third-seeded Bradshaw Mountain junior Daniel Medevielle (31-8) climbed out of the consolation bracket to place sixth. Medevielle narrowly lost to fourth-seeded Combs senior Kyle Flake, 7-5, in the finals.

• 182 – Fourth-seeded Bradshaw Mountain senior Olijah Sally (34-3) finished in first place, beating second-seeded Windsor junior Josh Grasmick, 5-3, in the finals. Sally received a first-round bye and won by decision in the quarters and semis to qualify for the finals.

• 195 – Top-seeded Prescott senior Jon Dwyer (5-0), who got a late start to the season, defeated third-seeded Campo Verde junior Estevan Galvez, 8-5, in the finals to win the first-place medal. Dwyer had pinned each of his first three opponents.

• 220 – Top-seeded Bradshaw Mountain senior Jacob Kidd (36-1) defeated third-seeded Safford junior Chase Umphres, 6-2, in the finals to win the weight class. After a first-round bye, Kidd won by decision in the quarters and by pin in the semis.

• Heavyweight – Prescott junior Gavin Nelson (18-6) placed fourth, as he was pinned by third-seeded Windsor junior Victor Bravo in 4:52 in the finals.

Follow Doug Cook on Twitter @dougout_dc. Reach him at 928-445-3333 ext. 2039, or 928-642-7865.