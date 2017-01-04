Prescott-area prescribed burns begin again Friday

Prescott National Forest fire managers plan to continue fuels treatment in the Prescott Basin and Crown King from Friday, Jan. 6, to Jan. 13, pending favorable weather conditions.

These forest treatments help reduce hazardous fuels adjacent to the wildland urban interface and increase ecosystem and community resilience.

Horsethief Basin: Piles are located about three miles south and east of Crown King.

Spruce Mountain Piles: Piles are located about five miles south and east of Prescott near the community of Groom Creek.

Burning of debris left over from thinning projects require moisture in the surrounding vegetation and typically produces much lighter smoke than broadcast burning. Pile burning is one piece of the ongoing fuels reduction work in the Prescott basin.

All prescribed fires activity is dependent on the availability of personnel and equipment, weather, fuels and conditions that minimize smoke impacts as best as possible and approval from the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.