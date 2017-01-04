Obituary: Gordon Paulsen

Gordon Paulsen of Page, Arizona has now joined his loving wife Eleanor (Jans) Paulsen in Heaven. Gordon was born in Audubon County, Iowa on Feb. 4, 1927. He graduated from Reinbeck H.S. in Iowa in 1946. He married Eleanor Jans of Reinbeck on June 12, 1949.

Eleanor had passed away on Easter Sunday, 2008, they had been married for 59 years. Gordon passed on Dec. 19, 2016 at Mt. Vernon Place Care Center in Mt. Vernon, Missouri near his daughter Kori Catlett, where he had requested to go so he could see all the green country again in his final years.

As a resident of Page, Arizona for the past 26 years, he lived next to his daughter & son-in-law Kristi and Robert Bennett at Ranchette Estates. His life was full with friends, family, animals, and gardening. Gordon worked for Babbitts Home Center and Page Lumber before permanently retiring. Prior to moving to Page, Gordon raised his family while cowboying & managing 4 different ranches in Arizona for Tom Chauncey of Scottsdale, Arizona, & one Ranch for Wayne Newton of Las Vegas. The last ranch he moved from, to Page, was the famous 26 Bar Ranch in Springerville, which had belonged to John Wayne. In Gordon’s lifetime he experienced many adventures and there was no end to his stories he told.

Gordon was also a Veteran of the Armed Forces serving in Korea at the end of World War II. He was honored by being the Co-Grand Marshal, along with Ralph Corum, of the Veteran’s Day Parade in Page in 2015. He received a handcrafted quilt from the Lake Powell Quilters Assoc. honoring his Services. He was so very proud to have been recognized in such a manner.

The wealth of knowledge that Gordon possessed was shared with all who would listen. Gardening, sports, politics & livestock were his favorite things to talk about.

He shared his knowledge and his harvests from his gardens with all who came to see him.

Gordon is survived by four of five children, Linda Robinson of Missouri, Kristi Bennett of Page, Perry Paulsen of Prescott Valley, and Kori Catlett of Missouri. He also now joins his beloved daughter Lori Ritter who passed in 2009. Gordon had 11 grandchildren and 19 great grandchildren. He was such a loving, caring, fun Father & Grandfather who never met a stranger. He will be missed by all who knew him for he made his presence known with his wit & laughter from his great big sense of humor. Known as “Papa” by his family, he will be always in our thoughts and memories. We Love You, Papa! It is comforting to know you are now with Grandma and Lori in Heaven for ever with the Lord.

The family will have a Celebration of Life for Gordon in the Spring. TBA. At that time, in lieu of flowers, please donate to our local VFW, which Gordon was a member of.

