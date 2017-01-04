Letter: Trump column

EDITOR:

Re: Tom Cantlon’s biased column

Message to Courier columnist Tom Cantlon: Get over it and say something constructive!

First off, I’m not particularly a Donald Trump fan, but Mr. Cantlon’s column was probably one of the most nonsensical columns I’ve read in some time.

Instead of talking facts, it seems he used the column to make the point that he believes Trump is a bad guy, and because he says so, it is so and we should all agree.

I’ve been in business a long time and met guys like Trump and have successfully completed business with these types of individuals. More often than not, there are more pluses than minuses and everything turned out just fine.

Mr. Cantlon, stop your whimpering and give the guy a chance. Or better still, stick to your consulting and give up writing.

Peter Richards

Prescott