Letter: Fair and balanced

EDITOR:

To maintain the Courier’s “fair and balanced” editorial page, I am responding to the Jan. 2, “Results since the Election” letter.

More results since Donald Trump won the election: Carrier Air Conditioners is not moving 800-plus jobs to Mexico, Ford is not moving its truck division to Mexico, a large Japanese bank is moving 5,000 jobs to the US, the dollar is at its highest value in 13 years (that’s before Obama’s presidency), Consumer confidence hits highest level since 2001, U.S. investor optimism ended 2016 at nine-year high, and the president of Mexico is willing to renegotiate NAFTA and discuss border security.

Other results ignored: Republicans hold 34 to 15 state governorships. They hold 32 state legislatures with 12 belonging to Democrats and six split legislatures. The election left the Republicans in control of the highest amount of state legislatures in the party’s history since 1922, and also left the Democrats in control of the smallest amount of state legislatures since 1860.

Since Obama took office, Democrats have a net loss of 1,042 state and federal Democratic posts, 70 in the House. Democratic U.S. Senate seats fell from 55 to 46.

The Clinton/Soros/Stine “recount effort” that took place in two states showed Democrat voting fraud in Detroit and a net gain of votes for Trump in both Michigan and Wisconsin. Perhaps we need to recount California, New York, Massachusetts, Maryland, and other corrupt Democrat strongholds with “sanctuary cities” to see how many illegal votes were cast in them.

Regardless, Obama’s tantrum to “not leave” and the mass clinical insanity of the Democrat Party promising to obstruct the will of the people will make midterm election 2018 just that much more enjoyable.

Tom Gatchell

Prescott