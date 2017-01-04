Lawsuit against Yavapai College, North-Aire Aviation to go forward

PRESCOTT – A federal judge has denied a motion to dismiss a case against North-Aire Aviation that claims North-Aire and Yavapai College conspired to defraud the Department of Veterans Affairs.

The whistleblower complaint was filed by Dan Hamilton, the former director of aviation programs at the college, and, as with another lawsuit he’s filed against YC and Guidance Academy which deals with helicopter flight training, the suit alleges that the school and North-Aire worked together to enroll students who were ineligible to take fixed-wing airplane pilot courses to make it possible for real students to receive VA funding to be trained.

It’s called the 85/15 rule, and it says that 15 percent of a class must be made up of students who are not VA benefit recipients.

Hamilton claims that, from the time the program started in 2012, North-Aire never complied with the 85/15 rule.

North-Aire argued that it was only a contractor with Yavapai College, didn’t submit the claims to the VA, and so couldn’t be held liable for any possible fraud.

U.S. District Judge Murray Snow disagreed, saying that “liability extends to any person who knowingly assisted” in the fraud, and that Hamilton’s complaint supplies evidence of that.

Snow did dismiss one element of the case, that the defendants obtained overpayments from the VA.

The denial to dismiss the case means this lawsuit is headed for a trial, as is Hamilton’s other suit.

Under the False Claims Act, if the defendants lose, they would have to repay the government three times the money they illegally took plus penalties.