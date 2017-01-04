Editorial: Ethics? What are those in D.C.?

Remember the unethical behavior of those in Congress over, say, the past 10 years?

One example (yet there were many others) that hits close to home was none other than now-former Rep. Rick Renzi, who was our District 1 congressman (2003-2009). In case you forgot, the FBI raided his family business in 2007, and he was ultimately indicted on 35 counts connected to land deals. (In 2013, he was sentenced to three years in prison; he served about a year and a half and was free as of July 2016.)

How about the dust up involving the Fiesta Bowl? An Arizona Senate Ethics Committee in 2011 found some Arizona lawmakers may have violated state law by improperly accepting tickets and such. Seems our legislators can accept free travel but must report it.

Then there was the investigation of members of Congress from both parties who went on a 2013 trip to Azerbaijan paid for by that country’s government. Lawmakers said they had no idea the trip was paid for by the government, and the House Ethics Committee ultimately cleared them.

All of this matters (mentioning the Arizona ticket flub for context only) because the new GOP era, ushered into power Tuesday in Washington, D.C., has already stepped on itself. They dropped plans to gut the independent congressional ethics board, the Office of Congressional Ethics, before voting to place it under their control but only after President-elect Donald Trump fired a shot (Tweet) across the bow, the Associated Press reported.

“With all that Congress has to work on, do they really have to make the weakening of the Independent Ethics Watchdog, as unfair as it may be, their number one act and priority,” Trump asked over Twitter Tuesday morning.

Yes, the 115th Congress has begun, but not without controversy.

The move to control the independent ethics office was “secret” (whatever that means, when the powers that be knew all about it).

Had they pulled it off, we would’ve had that arm of the government controlling its own rules, principles, malpractice, and malfeasance.

I don’t care what political party you claim to call your own, we should all see that’s simply wrong.

Gives new meaning to #DrainTheSwamp, huh?!

“The people have given us unified government, and it wasn’t because they were feeling generous, it’s because they wanted results,” said easily re-elected Paul Ryan, of Wisconsin, as House speaker. “How could we live with ourselves if we let them down?”

Nice quote, except he too had to know about the pending change.

Something to think about.