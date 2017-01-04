Arizona DPS honors fallen Prescott-area troopers

PRESCOTT – The Arizona Department of Public Safety, along with police officers from around the state, on Dec. 10 honored fallen officers at a graveside wreath placement ceremony accompanied by a moment of silence.

Among those honored:

• DPS Officer James L. Keeton, who died Feb. 5, 1971.

Keeton, 27, was shot to death during a traffic stop on Interstate 40. He encountered Bertram Greenberg, a suspect in the rape and murder of a 13-year-old California girl. Keeton lost his pistol during a fight with Greenberg, and was shot with it.

Greenberg also killed another trooper as well as a civilian before New Mexico State Police officers fatally shot him.

• DPS Officer Paul E. Marston, who died June 9, 1969.

Marston, 31, was shot to death while trying to arrest prison escapee Danny Lee Eckard during a gun battle on a farm in Chino Valley. Marston’s partner shot and killed Eckard.