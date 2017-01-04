Arizona DPS honors fallen Prescott-area troopers

PRESCOTT – The Arizona Department of Public Safety, along with police officers from around the state, on Dec. 10 honored fallen officers at a graveside wreath placement ceremony accompanied by a moment of silence.
Among those honored:
• DPS Officer James L. Keeton, who died Feb. 5, 1971.
Keeton, 27, was shot to death during a traffic stop on Interstate 40. He encountered Bertram Greenberg, a suspect in the rape and murder of a 13-year-old California girl. Keeton lost his pistol during a fight with Greenberg, and was shot with it.
Greenberg also killed another trooper as well as a civilian before New Mexico State Police officers fatally shot him.
• DPS Officer Paul E. Marston, who died June 9, 1969.
Marston, 31, was shot to death while trying to arrest prison escapee Danny Lee Eckard during a gun battle on a farm in Chino Valley. Marston’s partner shot and killed Eckard.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.