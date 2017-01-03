Woman ‘planting seeds,’ urging community to resolve to practice compassion in 2017

PRESCOTT – If a local woman succeeds in her New Year’s campaign, 2017 will be the year that Prescott embraces compassion in a new way.

In fact, Doris Theriault is hoping that Prescott residents will work her goal into their New Year’s resolutions – to practice compassion throughout the coming year.

“I’m getting a sense that there’s a need out there of wanting something positive,” Theriault, a local volunteer, said recently of her effort to encourage thoughtfulness in the community.

The idea formed after Theriault read a recent article in the “Mindful Magazine,” describing the city of Louisville, Kentucky’s effort to encourage compassion throughout the community.

“It seemed like such a refreshing change,” Theriault said.

After her idea for a more compassionate community got a good response from several of her friends, Theriault decided to approach city officials to see if there was interest in taking the idea to a more official level.

Her question: “Could we get the city to kind of back us up? If it comes from the leadership, it has a little more oomph.”

Her request to Mayor Harry Oberg resulted in a city proclamation, which Prescott City Councilwoman Jean Wilcox read during the Dec. 20 council meeting. It lists a number of reasons for the proclamation. Among them:

• “The principle of compassion calls us to treat everyone as we wish to be treated.”

• “Compassion is rooted in a heart-centered desire to connect with others and make a positive impact.”

• “Compassion can easily be expressed through random acts of kindness practiced by anyone, anytime, and anywhere, for the unselfish purpose of spreading goodwill.”

• “Compassion is essential to human relationships and indispensable to the creation of a peaceful community.”

The campaign “seems to have its own little momentum,” Theriault said, and she hopes it continues. One possibility, she said, would involve teachers working the idea into their lesson plans.

“If I’m dreaming big, by the end of (2017), I would like to see some kind of coalition, agency, or group that has this as a goal,” Theriault said.

Theriault acknowledges that the success of such an effort lies with individuals. But, she said, “I’m hoping to just plant seeds.”

If people witness unique examples of compassion-in-action, Theriault is hoping to hear about them at Prescottcompassion@gmail.com.

