Pet Focus: UAF Superstar of the Week - Kasey

Meet Kasey, a darling, 4-year-old brown tabby who is healthy and spayed. Now looking for a new forever home in 2017 because her former owner can no longer care for her, Kasey maintains her positive attitude and endearing spirit.

She is loving and playful. Because she has previously lived as an “only cat,” Kasey would likely do best as the sole recipient of your love and attention.

Kasey currently resides at United Animal Friends’ Kitty City at Petco in Prescott. Visiting hours are from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sundays through Fridays, as well as 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays.

Call Ruth at 928-379-1088 or visit www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org.