Pet Focus: UAF Superstar of the Week - Kasey

Meet Kasey, a darling, 4-year-old brown tabby who is healthy and spayed. Now looking for a new forever home in 2017 because her former owner can no longer care for her, Kasey maintains her positive attitude and endearing spirit.
She is loving and playful. Because she has previously lived as an “only cat,” Kasey would likely do best as the sole recipient of your love and attention.
Kasey currently resides at United Animal Friends’ Kitty City at Petco in Prescott. Visiting hours are from 9 to 10:30 a.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sundays through Fridays, as well as 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 5:30 p.m. on Saturdays.
Call Ruth at 928-379-1088 or visit www.UnitedAnimalFriends.org.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.