Pet Focus: Miss Kitty's Pet of the Week - Cinnamon

Welcome foster kitty Cinnamon (just like the spice cinnamon). She is a 6-month-old tabby with a little white on her chin and some of her stripes are the color of cinnamon.

She is an absolute sweetheart. She loves everybody. A nice person found Cinnamon, and she was hungry and covered in oil. Now she is a happy kitten and enjoys hanging out in her foster home, playing and getting all the love she can. Her favorite pastimes are cuddling and rubbing against anyone who will sit still.

She is great with other cats and could easily get used to having a dog buddy. This doll is ready for her own forever home.

If you are interested in meeting Cinnamon, call Miss Kitty’s Cat House, 928-445-5411, and make an appointment. Or if you would to stop by and see some of the other great cats at Miss Kitty’s Cat House, visit 302 N. Alarcon Street in Prescott (the corner of Alarcon and Sheldon). Adoption days are Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Also you can check out all the available cats for adoption on Facebook and Petfinder.