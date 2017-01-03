Pet Focus: Humane Society Pet of the Week - Emerson

Happy New Year, I’m Emerson. I’m a 2-year-old Catahoula Leopard mix looking for my forever home!
I have to admit, I am really cute although a bit shy at first.
I am an energetic boy, so I would love a pal or family that will give me lots of walks, hikes, adventures, and someone who will play with me a bunch. I want so much to give someone my heart, I’m ready for you to teach me how to be a good doggie.
I can’t wait to be your loyal best friend.
Call 928-445-2666 or meet me at Yavapai Humane Society, 1625 Sundog Ranch Road in Prescott.
