GOP drops weakening of ethics office, challenged by Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans reversed themselves Tuesday under pressure from President-elect Donald Trump, and dropped plans to swiftly gut an independent congressional ethics board.
The dizzying about-face came as lawmakers convened for the first day of the 115th Congress, an occasion normally reserved for pomp and ceremony under the Capitol Dome. Instead, House Republicans found themselves under attack not only from Democrats, but from their new president, over their secretive move Monday to immediately neuter the independent Office of Congressional Ethics and place it under lawmakers' control.
GOP leaders scrambled to contain the damage, and within hours of Trump registering his criticism over the timing on Twitter, they called an emergency meeting of House Republicans where lawmakers voted to undo the change.
The episode, coming even before the new Congress had convened and lawmakers were sworn in, was a powerful illustration of the sway Trump may hold over his party in a Washington that will be fully under Republican control for the first time in a decade.
"With all that Congress has to work on, do they really have to make the weakening of the Independent Ethics Watchdog, as unfair as it may be, their number one act and priority," Trump had asked over Twitter Tuesday morning.
Dontmesswithme1 3 hours, 10 minutes ago
Memo to Congress: When we want you to write a bill, Trump will contact you.
Rcadya 2 hours, 13 minutes ago
Shamed into doing the honest, right thing by the reaction of nearly everyone, even the Trump. But only briefly I bet. Ethics. Shmethics.
Votey_McVoteface 2 hours ago
Well it's good that they have dropped it, for now at least. I'm sure it's not off the table forever and they will likely try to win Trump over and make another stab at it. How dare we have an independent ethics watchdog group that isn't controlled by Congress! The foxes should always be in charge of the coop! I do hope that Trump will figure out that trying to govern via tweets is not appropriate (and can be dangerous) and that it ceases once he is actually POTUS. I'm not gonna hold my breath on that one though.