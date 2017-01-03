Editorial: 2016’s disorder will continue into 2017

It encompassed all of 2016, beginning six months prior to that. It was a crucial election for us, with contentious debates, divisive rhetoric, controversy on both sides, many candidates, and results that leave some questioning the system.

Yes, Election 2016 rocked the country.

Consider other developments of the year – such as Brexit (Great Britain leaving the European Union); an Iran nuclear deal, and its own controversial price; Obamacare costs and dwindling providers; Germany and Chancellor Angela Merkel (Time Magazine’s Person of the Year) embracing refugees versus wrestling with terrorist acts; and North Korea (never ending?) flexing of its muscles. There were others, but you get the idea.

So many of us breathed a sigh of relief on Nov. 9. “Yea, it’s over!”

Not so fast. The national media merely focused its attention on the President-elect, the Electoral College, and cabinet nominations. Controversy has not waned; if anything, it has intensified – and shows no signs of letting up.

Change and tumult will not be limited to America. France and Germany will face elections this year, with anti-establishment backlash waiting in the wings. Brexit implementation and opposition to Muslim immigration could further shake the European “union,” or what’s left of it.

Let us not forget borders and issues in the Middle East are fraying, while China, Russia and Iran sit by watching. Strife with Russian actions and accusations have heated up.

And, just this week, Kim Jong-un says North Korea will test a long-range missile, with experts saying the North’s claims are plausible.

No, folks, the political disturbances that rocked the U.S. and world in 2016 shall continue well into 2017. The world will be watching Donald Trump closely. As we have struggled – since the Great Recession – our allies and adversaries have been waiting, if not preparing. Political equilibrium could truly be elusive for some time to come, with so many waiting to say “I told you so!”

As for Democrats and those who scream “Not my President,” Barack Obama summed it up nicely: “There’s just a whole different attitude and vibe when you’re not in power as when you’re in power. What we have to see is how will the President-elect operate and how will his team operate when they’ve been fully briefed on all these issues, they have their hands on all the levers of government and they’ve got to start making decisions.”

It begins in 18 days.

- Tim Wiederaenders, city editor