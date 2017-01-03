Community Pet Food Bank feeds hungry pets

United Animal Friends (UAF) will continue operation of its Community Pet Food Bank in 2017.



Beginning Jan. 29, the food bank will distribute pet food to pre-qualified recipients from noon to 2 p.m. the last Sunday of each month at Catholic Charities, 434 W. Gurley St. in Prescott.

The mission of UAF is to provide rescue programs and services to animals and those who care for them, according to a UAF news release.

In addition to finding homes for adoptable pets, UAF provides many community service programs.



One of these vital programs is the Community Pet Food Bank, which helps ensure that no pet in the Prescott area should ever go hungry.

Anyone who needs pet food assistance should call 928-778-2924 by the 15th of each month and leave a message with the request for pet food. Include your name, phone number and the number of cats and/or dogs. Calls will be returned for verification of eligibility.