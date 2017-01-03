Column: Why minding manners matters

“Can you believe some jerk told me it was rude to talk on my cellphone inside the movie theater?”
“Well, sir, he did have a point. In the era of cellphones and social media, too many people are so consumed with their own needs, they’re trampling civil society.”
“Ah, put a cork in it.”
“Look, there have been times in human history when barbarians ruled and manners didn’t. But what really ruled during these periods were selfishness and impulsiveness.”
“You’re going to have to explain.”
“Did you know the word ‘etiquette’ originated under Henry XIV in the 1600s? Proper etiquette and manners define what social behavior is and isn’t proper.”
“I ain’t following rules of behavior drafted up by snooty old French people.”
“Then perhaps I can reference someone nearer and dearer to your heart: As a teenager, George Washington hand-copied ‘The ‘Rules of Civility,’ a list started by French Jesuits in the 1590s that was translated into English around 1640.”
“His mother probably put him up to it.”
“The fact of the matter is that America has been more mannerly in the past than it is now. Until the 1960s, children were taught good manners in school. Adults defined themselves as ladies or gentlemen based on how well they practiced good etiquette — how considerate they were of their fellow human beings.”
“Hey, my old lady grew up in that era and she don’t know nothing about etiquette. We went to the ballet once and she forgot the sandwiches.”
“But today, sir, civility is coming unraveled at the seams. People are rude, impatient and inconsiderate. Some say the lack of civility is caused by our fast-paced society. Others suggest that new technology is making it easier to be rude.”
“Yeah, yeah.”
“But I say it’s also because we’re living more isolated lives. We’re getting more wrapped up in ourselves. And that is bad for our society.”
“Who are you, Miss Manners?”
“To be honest, sir, Miss Manners speaks good sense. She, Judith Martin, says that manners and etiquette are the philosophical basis of civilization. She says that people must have a common language of behavior that restrains their impulses. This is how we prevent our communal lives from being abrasive, unpleasant, and even explosive.”
“Sounds like something that nutty lady would say.”
“Martin says that our legal system was originally intended to punish serious conflict involving the loss of life, limb or property, but now courts are forced to handle disputes that the proper use of etiquette used to prevent.”
“I ain’t following.”
“She says that what used to be an insult, for instance, is now called slander. What used to be meanness is now called hate speech. And what used to be boorishness is now called sexual harassment. If our rules of etiquette were stronger, you see, fewer people would engage in actions that are now considered crimes.”
“You think so, huh?”
“It’s really not so complicated, sir. A civil society is one in which people are concerned for their fellow man. Manners and etiquette are a conscious way of exercising this concern.”
“You’re losing me.”
“Look, we need to remember to say ‘please’ and ‘thank you.’ We need to open the door for strangers. We should turn off the cellphones at the movies and inside restaurants. At dinner, we shouldn’t eat until the host does, we should never put our elbows on the table, and we should dab our mouths with the napkin, never wipe.”
“‘Napkin’? What is this thing you call ‘napkin’?”
“I see we have our work cut out for us.”
Contact Tom Purcell at Tom@TomPurcell.com.
Comments
UponReflection 14 hours, 6 minutes ago
Tom, Tom, Tom, save your breath. Don't you know in today's western culture that the morals, values and (yes) etiquette that I think is right for me is right, true and virtuous. The same goes for you and all the other 300+ million people in this country. Just do what feels good. Go ahead and talk on your cellphone. It makes you feel good. It does not matter what it makes the rest of us feel or think. Actually, until we understand and believe that ultimately useful moral values come from someplace beyond ourselves, we will be hopelessly lost in the quest for the next feelings high.
patrick 13 hours, 43 minutes ago
hey uponrefection... I hope you are being sarcastic..... if not then you are a true anarchist... hey it would make me feel good to see someone punch you in the mouth so it must be ok to do so?
patrick 13 hours, 46 minutes ago
Well... we certainly have set a good example for our children by voting in as president a man who is crude, unmannered, arrogant, devoid of ethics...... and many Americans actually see these as qualities now.... so do not expect our children... nor many adults to become or remain civil and decent. The American voters have shown these are not important traits.
Arizona_Redux 9 hours, 20 minutes ago
Hillary was just as bad, she was just a little more underhanded about it. As far as being devoid of ethics, I think Hillary wins that one hands down.
pvtom 13 hours, 4 minutes ago
Well said to U R. However in a serious vein I suggest there have been two or three generations of parents that have not taken the time or effort to impart manners, courtesy or respect for others on to their children. Much of these missing attributes are now the additional problems for school teachers and our police departments. It is very refreshing when we do encounter family's who display the manners of the past American culture.
CopJoe 12 hours, 55 minutes ago
Many parents don't seem to teach their children manners anymore. A lot of the reasons for that may be that at some point it was not fashionable to be polite and etiquette was not passed on. Parenting used to be a desired skill set. Not so much anymore. It is a responsibility and some people don't seem to handle responsibility very well. I am always encouraged though when I see a young person holding a door for people or saying please and thank you.
Johnblake 12 hours, 1 minute ago
I can't believe someone made you feel uncomfortable and threatened in a safe zone movie theatre. What has become of civil society?
Lumpy_Rutherford 9 hours, 38 minutes ago
The headline is messed up, should be "Minding manners matters".