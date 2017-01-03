Column: Bob Cornett, Marine at heart, will be missed

It was a bright, invigorating morning this past Thursday at the Prescott National Cemetery – a perfect setting in which to honor a correspondingly bright, invigorating man named Bob Cornett who passed away on Dec. 11 at the age of 85.

The Rev. Dan Hurlbert, senior pastor at the Prescott United Methodist Church, delivered the warm and meaningful eulogy with the help of … Bob Cornett! Naturally, this demands a bit of explanation, the reason being that a family member had provided Dan with an autobiography that the deceased had prepared over the years.

Space, or rather the lack thereof, will permit me to merely touch on some of the many highlights of Bob’s life as a military man, civic and political leader, businessman, historian, service club worker, etc. As an example of his dexterity, though, I’d like to refer to a write-up I did on him back in 2012 in the monthly Prescott Noon Lions newsletter, headlined “Look through a prism of workaholism and you’ll discover Cornett,” in which I noted that it’s unusual but not unprecedented to learn that someone is ambidextrous. But I had to come up with a new word to describe Bob, while substituting a “tri” for the “bi” and labeling him as an “amtridextrous” guy. This was based on his earlier life when he managed to juggle three careers simultaneously, to wit: business, politics and military.

How, you might ask, could he have pursued that third one while simultaneously doing his thing in the first two? After all, I noted, military service by its nature wouldn’t allow those other pursuits at the same time, as Uncle Sam would’ve put the kibosh on it. But how Bob pulled it off is really quite simple. You see, he served two stints as a reservist, first with the Marine Corps and later with the Air Force, while sandwiching in 38 years as a State Farm insurance agent, manager and corporate officer, plus two terms as mayor of El Cajon, in California’s San Diego County, at 32 years of age and again at age 46. So there you have it.

Looking back, Bob enlisted in the Corps’ Tank Battalion Reserve on his 17th birthday and was called up for active duty in July 1950. He went on to serve as a tank gunner in the Korean War at the Incheon-Seoul, Chosin Reservoir and Central Korea campaigns. After being separated from the Marines, he gained his commission through the Air Force ROTC at San Diego State University and went on to earn the rank of lieutenant colonel from the Air War College in Montgomery, Alabama.

He and his lovely wife, Kay, who survives, arrived in Prescott in 1994. Their marriage spanned 47 years.

I’d like to pass along a couple of tributes relating to the benevolent Bob regarding work he has performed while residing in Prescott, with the first involving his shredding activities as a Noon Lion at the West campus of the Yavapai Regional Medical Center. Nancy Thomes, director of volunteer services at the hospital, provided this commendation: “Bob began volunteering with YRMC in January of 2004 and generously gave over 1,800 hours to our organization. He was very efficient and often took the lead with the Thursday shred crew. He was friendly and engaging, and I especially enjoyed his sense of humor. He was dedicated and respectful, and he will be missed greatly. One of my favorite memories was his pride in being a Marine, and thanks to Bob I will always remember the birthdate of the Marine Corps!”

And this plaudit from Murray Smolens, volunteer coordinator at the Sharlot Hall Museum: “Bob was a fervent supporter of the museum, giving generously of his time and money to make sure that it was the best that it could be. He was a docent in all of the buildings, and wrote a number of (Courier) Days Past articles over the past 20-plus years based on his careful and extensive research that are still used today. Those who were fortunate enough to know Bob were graced by his humor, knowledge and passion for his beliefs that would have made Sharlot proud. We mourn his passing, and the loss of a good friend and great guy.”

Yes, Bob was a downright decent docent and a friend to all with whom he came in contact. May he rest in peace.

