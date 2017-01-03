Closure of Mud Springs Road overpass at I-17 to begin Jan. 4

Closure of the bridge over Interstate 17 at Mud Springs Road in Yavapai County will begin Jan. 4 and is expected to last until the middle of February.

The Arizona Department of Transportation is scheduled to perform work at the Mud Springs Road overpass, requiring a full closure of the bridge for six weeks, according to a news release. Crews will remove and replace bridge rail, as well as repair deck joints and replace guardrail.

A clearly marked detour will be in place during construction. Drivers will use Velda Rose or Rock Springs roads as alternates, ADOT stated.

The work at the bridge is part of a larger project currently underway on I-17 between mileposts 232 and 245 which includes pavement resurfacing, guardrail improvements and railing replacement on eight bridges, ADOT said.

Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment. For safety, no vehicular or pedestrian traffic is allowed on the bridge during construction.

For the most current information about highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Travel Information Site at www.az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511, except while driving.