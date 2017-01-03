Across Arizona briefly: Twins delivered minutes apart have different birth years

GLENDALE — Twins delivered 10 minutes apart at an Arizona hospital over the New Year’s weekend have different birth years.

Phoenix TV station KNXV-TV reports that parents Holly and Brandon Shay welcomed their first son, Sawyer, into the world at 11:51 p.m. Saturday at Banner Hospital.

Their second son, Everett, arrived one minute after midnight on Sunday.

The father joked that Sawyer will tease his brother about being the older sibling.

The same thing happened over the weekend in San Diego. Twin girls born at Sharp Mary Birch Hospital for Women & Newborns were delivered at 11:56 p.m. Saturday and at midnight on Sunday.

Landing gear collapses on private jet at Scottsdale Airport

SCOTTSDALE (AP) — A private jet’s landing gear collapsed on the runway at Scottsdale Airport, but authorities say there are no reported injuries.

Airport officials say the landing gear on the Hawker Jet collapsed on landing Monday afternoon.

They say the airport is closed until further notice.

Television news footage shows the plane intact on a runway with its front end touching the tarmac.

It’s not immediately clear how many people were aboard the small jet at the time of landing gear collapse.

Phoenix police: Man killed by acquaintance during dispute

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a man was fatally shot by an acquaintance during a dispute at a home in south Phoenix.

Phoenix police say the 36-year-old victim was shot late Monday night by the 29-year-old suspect while other people were inside the home.

The witnesses were able to flee.

The suspect, whose identity hasn’t yet been released, was later arrested.

The victim was pronounced dead at the home.

Newly elected ACC commissioners to be sworn in

PHOENIX (AP) — Two newly elected members of the Arizona Corporation Commission are set to take their oaths of office.

Former House Speaker Andy Tobin of Paulden won a full term on the board in November’s election and retired Judge Boyd Dunn also won a nod from voters.

Boyd is replacing commissioner Bob Stump, who was forced by term limits to leave the commission that regulates utilities.

Tobin was appointed to a seat on the five-member commission by Gov. Doug Ducey early last year. He replaced Commissioner Susan Bitter Smith, who stepped down as the state Supreme Court was considering removing her because of a conflict of interest.

Dunn and Tobin are both Republicans and will formally take office after a ceremony Tuesday morning.

The commission will also vote Tuesday to name a new chairman.

Girl burned trying to put out fire that torched Phoenix home

PHOENIX (AP) — Authorities say a 6-year-old girl was burned when trying to put out a fire that caused her family’s Christmas tree and home to burn.

The Phoenix Fire Department says the girl is in stable condition after suffering burns to her hands, feet and other parts of her body.

Officials say the fire started Monday when the girl’s 5-year-old brother was holding a piece of paper over a candle in honor of their recently deceased father. The paper caught fire and spread throughout the home.

Two adults rushed the two children and two dogs out of the home.

Pedestrian killed when struck by car in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — A pedestrian was killed Sunday night when she was struck by a car as she crossed across a street in north Phoenix.

Police say the small red car that that struck the 25-year-old woman drove away from the scene without stopping.

The victim was crossing the street at midblock when the accident occurred near East Bell Road and North Tatum Boulevard.