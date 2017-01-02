Women’s March-Tucson and Tucson Solidarity Rally join forces for Jan. 21 march, rally

TUCSON – Shortly after the surprising November election, a grassroots group of over 100 impassioned Tucsonans gathered to form the Women’s March-Tucson, in conjunction with the national Women’s March on Washington.

The group then joined with the organizers of the Tucson Solidarity Rally and the two will co-sponsor an event in Tucson on Jan. 21, according to a news release.

“The march and rally are not about one person, one administration or one election cycle, but rather a representation of our common values and support for each other,” said Tim Lennon, organizer of the Solidarity Rally.

In the words of co-organizer, Shauna Anderson, “The Women’s March-Tucson is part of a coordinated effort in over 125 cities worldwide of people who are marching in solidarity with the Women’s March on Washington D.C. on Jan. 21, 2017.

“We are adding our Tucson voices to the hundreds of thousands of people marching in cities around the globe.”

She added that this is a march organized by women, and speaks to the struggles many women “have dealt with for a very long time. It is about centuries of oppression, discrimination and assaults on people of color, the LGBTQIA community, and a war of fear that has been waged on marginalized groups in this country, such as our Muslim community.

“This march embodies the power of women to manifest change in our society, in our politics, in our communities and in our lives. We invite all in Tucson to join us at the March and Solidarity Rally.”

Lennon said, “Strong and vigorous steps are necessary to protect all of our hard-won rights, including those of immigrants, Jews, labor, the aged, the disabled and the economically disadvantaged. We are committed to protecting civil rights laws and anti-discrimination laws. We are celebrating our unity and solidarity. Please join us.”

The Women’s March will begin at 10 a.m. on Jan. 21 at Armory Park, 221 S. Sixth Street, and proceed for just over a half-mile to the Joel D. Valdez Library Park, 101 N. Stone Avenue, where marchers will join the Tucson Solidarity Rally at noon.

Marea Jenness, co-organizer and director of peacekeeping for the event, noted, “We are organizing this as a peaceful demonstration. We are working with the Tucson Police Department and the City of Tucson to encourage the safety of everyone at the march and rally. While it is a personal decision whether or not to bring children, all ages are welcome. Our march route and rally site are also accessible.”

To donate to the expense fund, go to: www.gofundme.com/womens-march-on-washington-tucson/. In addition to fundraising, several other committees have formed and members are busy working to make the event a success.

To find out more or to volunteer your time, find us at: www.facebook.com/WomensMarchOnWashingtonTucson,

https://www.facebook.com/events/16257332 61054460/, and ht tp://www.arizonawomensmarch.com/.