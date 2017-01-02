Results not in yet from alternate fuels pilot program at Drake Cement

The Drake Cement Plant in Paulden could be an important link in the process of disposing of juniper slash from national forest, state and private land in Yavapai County.

The facility is looking at alternate fuel products to replace or supplement coal, and is conducting co-fire tests with three types of material. Woody debris, or biomass, is one.

ADEQ seeks comments about Drake Cement plant’s air quality; hearing set for Jan. 19 Drake Cement has published a public notice for its proposal to revise its Air Quality Control Permit No. 64947, with comments due to Arizona Department of Environmental Quality by Jan. 19. A public hearing will take place at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, in Town of Chino Valley council chambers. Drake Cement is requesting permission to increase in the production of clinker from 660,000 tons per year to 726,000 tons per year, and the removal of a short-term production limit on clinker. Clinker is produced when limestone and alumino-silicate materials such as clay are sintered (fused without melting to the point of liquefaction) usually in lumps or nodules of 3 to 25 millimeters (0.12 to .098 inches), about the size of marbles. Technical details are found in the 128-page document online at azdeq.gov/node/2165 (“draft permit”).

Drake has been burning ponderosa pine material harvested through the U.S. Forest Service’s Four Forest Restoration Initiative (4-FRI) thinning efforts in northern Arizona, said Andres Claux, an engineer and special project manager at Drake. Ponderosa may be easier to process and transport, but it comes from farther away than local juniper biomass product, he said.

“However, we don’t think the juniper supply chain is ready yet,” he said of the testing that took place the week before Christmas.

Drake used juniper that came from the Cross U Ranch harvesting demonstration in March, paid for through an AZ Biomass Grant. Part of the grant was to investigate the efficiency of manual versus machine harvesting of pinyon and juniper trees.

The Upper Verde River Watershed Protection Coalition (UVRWPC) is the pass-through organization for managing the grant, said John Munderloh, UVRWPC Technical Advisory Committee chair and Town of Prescott Valley Water Resources manager.

In order for Drake to use the vegetation after it dried, the Coalition/grant money paid to load and move the material to the Prescott Transfer Station where it was chipped and then transported out to Drake.

A second woody biomass source that Drake is testing came from Enginuity, Inc., a Missouri company, which manufactures bio-coal from raw woody material. Enginuity paid for gathering and processing the material, and the Coalition/grant paid about $3,800 to ship the bio-coal from Missouri to Drake.

Although Melody Reifsnyder, UVRWPC grant manager, and Munderloh indicated this past week that preliminary results suggest the co-fire went well, they said the information came to them secondhand.

Testing results are not complete, Claux said. Part of the pilot test program is to determine efficiency of burning the alternate fuel, and a second part looks at the effects of emissions produced during the testing.

“We do have some test results, but they are not conclusive yet. I can say the moisture content is key. It makes a difference in CO (carbon monoxide) emissions. None of this is conclusive. It’s what we’ve been observing so far,” he said.

The emissions impact considers the entire procedure: processing, transporting, unloading and burning of the biomass, Claux said. In addition, any alternate fuel supply may affect the chemistry of the final product, Claux said.

“Coal goes inside the limestone and becomes part of the final product. Emissions and how it affects the process of using the material, the level of oxygen, with all those results and cause-and-effect analyses, we will decide if it is feasible and to use in what proportion with the other materials, and whether that is cost effective,” he said.

Claux added that other cement plants have experimented with alternate fuels. “It is something that may work,” he said, “but still, every cement plant has specific or somewhat different processes – especially how the fuel is fed into different parts of the process, but also in the chemistry of the raw materials.”

Drake Cement is also testing two other types of alternate fuel, used individually and in combination with the three varieties.

One involves industrial waste materials that can include biogenic materials (biodiesel filter cake, charcoal, grease trap wastes), off-specifications products (alcohol wipes, hand cleaners, juice wrappers), and industrial by-products (shingles, plastics, inks, industrial debris).

The third alternate fuel targets scrap tires. All of the above are not considered solid wastes when burned, according to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), which states they “can be utilized as a fuel product to replace coal allowing the cement plant to remain under the existing 112 Clean Air Act permit standards,” Drake’s Pilot Test Plan declares.

Laboratory tests results indicate all of the materials, when compared to EPA’s range of coal, have less contaminants as defined under the regulations. Forest wood has lower sulfur and nitrogen levels than coal, as does processed industrial materials.

Tire-derived fuel has higher energy per pound and lower nitrogen content. Drake’s coal has a lower sulfur content; however, Drake’s raw materials used in the cement process are deficient in sulfur content to meet the targeted sulfur-to-alkali ration for an efficient process, the Pilot Test Plan states.

Drake estimates that using forest wood fuel could replace 8-24 percent of its pulverized coal. Using all three alternate fuels (wood, industrial materials and shredded tires) could replace 14-41 percent coal. A combination of wood and tires could result in 16-48 percent replacement.

In order to run the tests, Drake has installed a temporary fuel feed system.

Claux said results will be ready for release toward the end of January.

Munderloh said so far the invoices from Drake are well below the $12,464 authorized through the AZ Biomass Grant. In addition to the shipping costs paid to Enginuity, the grant has paid about $1,400 to Yavapai County for the use of its loader to get the raw material into the roll-off boxes, and about $3,000 to the City of Prescott for roll-off boxes and chipping the raw vegetation.