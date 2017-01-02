Photos: 2017’s first baby arrives

Photo by Jason Wheeler.
The first baby born in the new year in the greater Prescott area took its time arriving, hospital staff said Sunday.
Madison May Scott, a 6-pound, 3-ounce, girl was born at 11:24 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 1, at Yavapai Regional Medical Center-East to Karlie Chapman and Cameron Scott.
