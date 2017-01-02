Photo: Positive message for New Year

The Senator Drive-In sign on Senator Highway says has a positive message for the new year, and Happy New Year from the Senator Drive-In “staff!” May 2017 be full of limitless opportunity for you!
The Senator Drive-In sign on Senator Highway says has a positive message for the new year, and Happy New Year from the Senator Drive-In “staff!” May 2017 be full of limitless opportunity for you!
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.