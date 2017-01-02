Letter to the editor: Results since election

EDITOR:

Donald Trump made so many contradictory statements during the pre-election cycle that it is hard to know what policies he will follow once he becomes president.

He won the Electoral College, but his supporters forget that they are in the minority when it comes to the popular vote.

Trump has clearly shown that he is a racist and a bigot – that conclusion cannot be changed. (He is also a denier of science – so definitely not a smart man.) His views have already had a significant impact on the worst of his followers, regardless of what he does in the future. He has given them the green light to show their various biases – against blacks and Latinos, against women, against Muslims, against the LGBT community, against liberals.

This unashamed bias is already showing in numerous media reports all over America. Prejudice of this kind is un-American and needs to be answered.

Some letters to the Courier have demonstrated this bias in a venomous way. For example, on Nov. 16, Wayne Compton’s letter was a diatribe against millennials (“freeloaders”) and teachers (“those who can, do; those that can’t, teach”). In most western nations, teaching is a respected profession and teachers are well paid.

Some Americans don’t seem to realize that our children and grandchildren will become the taxpayers of the future, and the best will become our leaders and entrepreneurs. For America to stay great, it needs great teachers! When the achievements of schoolchildren from different countries are compared against us, we do poorly.

Since then, there has been a mix of Courier letters from Trump supporters (some biased like columnist Buz Williams, some reasonable) plus some good points from democrats. The editor does her best to keep a balance. In 12 months’ time, it will be interesting to see how Trump’s more reasonable supporters react – after checking how many (few?) of his promises have become reality.

Trump has said recently that he wants to be the President of all Americans and heal the wounds that his earlier words caused. Maybe his advisors can help him to achieve that goal, but some of the first people he has chosen to fill important roles in his staff do not make me hopeful (Bannon, Sessions, Flynn). Their previous positions and statements indicate they are more likely to expand the divide rather than reconcile the differences.

I am afraid that Trump sees his win as a confirmation of his contentious declarations, and he won’t change. Instead of making “America great again,” he will make “Americans grate again” – against each other and against our allies.

Nigel Reynolds, Prescott