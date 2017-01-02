Letter to the editor: Results since election

EDITOR:
Donald Trump made so many contradictory statements during the pre-election cycle that it is hard to know what policies he will follow once he becomes president.
He won the Electoral College, but his supporters forget that they are in the minority when it comes to the popular vote.
Trump has clearly shown that he is a racist and a bigot – that conclusion cannot be changed. (He is also a denier of science – so definitely not a smart man.) His views have already had a significant impact on the worst of his followers, regardless of what he does in the future. He has given them the green light to show their various biases – against blacks and Latinos, against women, against Muslims, against the LGBT community, against liberals.
This unashamed bias is already showing in numerous media reports all over America. Prejudice of this kind is un-American and needs to be answered.
Some letters to the Courier have demonstrated this bias in a venomous way. For example, on Nov. 16, Wayne Compton’s letter was a diatribe against millennials (“freeloaders”) and teachers (“those who can, do; those that can’t, teach”). In most western nations, teaching is a respected profession and teachers are well paid.
Some Americans don’t seem to realize that our children and grandchildren will become the taxpayers of the future, and the best will become our leaders and entrepreneurs. For America to stay great, it needs great teachers! When the achievements of schoolchildren from different countries are compared against us, we do poorly.
Since then, there has been a mix of Courier letters from Trump supporters (some biased like columnist Buz Williams, some reasonable) plus some good points from democrats. The editor does her best to keep a balance. In 12 months’ time, it will be interesting to see how Trump’s more reasonable supporters react – after checking how many (few?) of his promises have become reality.
Trump has said recently that he wants to be the President of all Americans and heal the wounds that his earlier words caused. Maybe his advisors can help him to achieve that goal, but some of the first people he has chosen to fill important roles in his staff do not make me hopeful (Bannon, Sessions, Flynn). Their previous positions and statements indicate they are more likely to expand the divide rather than reconcile the differences.
I am afraid that Trump sees his win as a confirmation of his contentious declarations, and he won’t change. Instead of making “America great again,” he will make “Americans grate again” – against each other and against our allies.
Nigel Reynolds, Prescott
Comments
OldGringo 4 hours, 9 minutes ago
Well said !
Navin 4 hours, 6 minutes ago
And yet Trump is like a breath of fresh air compared to the socialist-in-chief and his would be successor.
SEDONA928 2 hours, 17 minutes ago
Following the impeachment, his successor would be Mike Pence.
NOTRepublican 4 hours ago
Comrade Drumpf has no mandate to do as he pleases, let alone any reasonable amount of brain power to be President. He's a petulant child, doesn't read much, can Twitter 140 characters at a time, but his attention span is of that same child. The very vocal local yocals seem to have parked any brains of their own on the curb before they turn their very vocal local yocal computers on. Comrade Drumpf's Presidency is illegitimate even before he tries out the Oval Office toilet paper.
Yabbadabbadoo 1 hour, 19 minutes ago
Things YOU get to look forward to: 1. President Trump 8 yrs. 2. Confirmation of his Cabinet, via Nuclear option if need be....thanks Harry. 3. A conservative SCOTUS for decades to come. 4. A better alternative to obamacare. 5. Jobs returning from overseas. 6. Secure borders. 7. Support for our ally Israel. 8. The end of ISIS. 9. The end of "sanctuary cities". 10. Rule of law.
You can get on board, or get out of the way............the Trump train is coming! Happy New Year!!!
CopJoe 3 hours, 19 minutes ago
Actually Mr. Reynolds it appears that President Trump will never be able to win over people with your inherent bias against him, nor should he try. Your last statement is very revealing. “America great again,” he will make “Americans grate again” – against each other and against our allies." First. It is apparent that you will be in the front of the "grate against others" line as you have vowed to never conform to what millions of other Americans feel is a fantastic opportunity for the United States of America to take her rightful place at the helm of the "world order" that has been created by these last eight years. Second. If you have been watching the news as the current whiner in chief continues his rampage against Israel, Russia, several states in the United States and the people of this country I think the master "Grate" person against our nation and allies is easily recognizable.
JeMarie 2 hours, 44 minutes ago
Great letter, Nigel! I have NEVER been so disappointed in a president -elect as I am with Mr. Trump! He is a national disgrace. The world is laughing at us and his supporters don't understand that they are laughing AT us, not WITH us. May God help us during the next four years.
pvtom 2 hours, 22 minutes ago
Nigel's comments are right out of the Democratic Socialists of America's platform. America by all measurements has little to report as "pluses" after eight years of Barrack Hussein Obama and his key advisors. Clearly, our financial health is weak and our welfare costs have increased as productive employment opportunities have declined. Add in higher costs of regulations and healthcare and most business are struggling. The election of November 8th reflects a revolution of sorts. The people of America who have not been active politically have spoken. "We are mad as hell and we are not going to take it any more" as quoted from the 1987 movie "Network". That is a capsule of America's electing constitutionally, Donald J Trump as the 45th President of the United States of America.
Johnblake 1 hour, 57 minutes ago
You poor soul, you are really confused, yet you state Trump is a racist and a bigot. Additionally you hold the post-truth position that prejudice of this kind is un-American. (By the way, I like how you throw half the population, women, in with Muslims, lgbt's, etc to support your point) Now, you don't have to be a rocket scientist to figure out where things are going. Trump will pick the brightest, the best and the most accomplished to lead us out of this mess and make America great again. We are currently akin to a dead fish floundering on the dock. Trump is an accomplished man with a well educated and lovely family. I would say he has done a good job there. Most family members have married Jews or immigrants. Ben Carson, black, has been appointed Secretary of Housing and Urban Developement. Nikki Haley, female, has been appointed U.S. Ambassador. Elaine Chao, female, has been appointed Secretary of Transportation.
Look at the Trump organization, more than half the top positions are headed by females. Only the best have been selected to guide this country. If you are the best, you can be part of the team, otherwise, move aside or you will get run over. Let's make America great again.
Desertrat51 1 hour, 56 minutes ago
This letter says it well. I would just add that the election really was rigged. First by the press who covered tronald dump to the exclusion of all other candidates, then by his buddy Vlad hacking HRC's emails and giving them to WikiLeaks and finally by James Comey's letter that turned out to be nothing. No matter what he says or does he will never by my president, his presidency is illegitimate.
papalou 1 hour, 37 minutes ago
Not so intelligent to judge President Elect Trump before he even starts work as our president. Can you hear me now? He won the election fair and square. I will imagine the wailing and gnashing of teeth by his opponents will persist throughout his first and second term!