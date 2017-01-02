Editorial: It’s all in a word, or ‘echo chamber’

You may recall the annual list of toys not to buy for your children, put out by World Against Toys Causing Harm. Their 2016 list included the Slimeball Slinger, Banzai Bump N’ Bounce Body Bumpers, NERF Rival Apollo XV-700 Blaster, and Flying Heroes Superman Launcher, among others.

Toys are one thing, words are another.

While that sounds like “sticks and stones,” the words Northern Michigan’s Lake Superior State University released late last week on its 42nd annual List of Words Banished are deemed useless, overused and too often misused.

OK, the list of toys is serious – you don’t want kids to get hurt (though no one should have to tell a parent of a toy’s dangers, kind of like legislating common sense) – and the words are generally a list of tongue-in-cheek and non-binding suggestions from the school.

So let’s see, as the Associated Press wrote: You, sir, (or ma’am), focus, if you will, on a historic, on fleek listicle containing words nominated for bigly banishment. But don’t convene a town hall meeting or get your dandruff up in the echo chamber over them.

The list includes “you, sir,” ‘’focus,” ‘’town hall meeting,” ‘’historic,” ‘’echo chamber,” ‘’on fleek,” ‘’bigly,” ‘’listicle” and “get your dandruff up,” an apparent substitute for “dander,” its hair-and-skin kin.

The others on list are “Frankenfruit,” ‘’bête noire,” ‘’guesstimate,” ‘’ghost,” ‘’dadbod,” ‘’selfie drone,” ‘’manicured,” ‘’post-truth,” ‘’disruption” and “831” — a texting encryption of “I love you” (eight letters, three words, one meaning).

The divisive 2016 election influenced nominations to the list, and was reflected in the inclusion of “bigly” and “post-truth.” President-elect Donald Trump was fond this year of saying “big league” but making it sound like “bigly,” an archaic adverb or adjective dating to around 1400, the AP reported.

I get it that the list compilers heard from people wanting to ban “President Trump,” ‘’Crooked Hillary” and “Electoral College.” They “made an editorial decision not to wade into that swamp,” — drained or otherwise.

And, while all words that made the final list garnered 200 to 300 votes apiece, and the top vote-getter (echo chamber) had more than 500 submissions, I don’t get it.

I stay up on the news, listen to radio and TV programs, etc., and I have heard few of these. I guess I live in the sheltered world of Prescott, Arizona.

All of this ranks “down” there with a Michigan school that takes the opposite approach. The AP also relates that Detroit’s Wayne State University attempts through its Word Warriors campaign to exhume worthy words that have fallen out of favor. This year’s list included “absquatulate,” which means to discreetly and abruptly leave a place, such as a gathering or party, without informing the host.

Seems that’s an old-school analog to “ghost” on the banished words list.

Hmmm, not exactly “bigly” to me.

- Tim Wiederaenders, city editor