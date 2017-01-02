Editorial cartoon: Jan. 2, 2017

Jump to content
The Courier's editorial cartoon for Jan. 2, 2017.
The Emoluments Clause of the Constitution is Article I, Section 9, Clause 8.
The beginning of the End of Comrade Drumpf's Reign of Terror. Starting Day 1.
The abuse of the constitution as written, has been a part of many administrations Republican and Democrat. The most dangerous is the non constitutional appointments to the Supreme court. We came within "one" appointment from loosing constitutional protections as Hillary would have appointed another progressive. We the People rose up and returned to the voter roles to elect Donald J Trump. The people were tired of the professional political class in Washington that has not served the best interests of America. Democrats will survive the 4-8 years of a Trump administration and depending on the economy and security, another 8 years of Mike Pence will follow; or not.
Non-constitutional appointments?
In what universe do you live? A president has the duty (not just a right) to nominate a candidate for a vacancy on the Supreme Court. The Senate must hold a hearing on such a nominee.
It would serve Republicans what they deserve if Obama made a SCOTUS recess appointment, something guaranteed by the constitution. After cheating by refusing to hold a hearing on Garland for a year, Republicans have no grounds to whine about any move Obama makes. That you and so many other Conservatives do anyway is just so much White Noise.
Game on, Republicans. Hope you don't expect any cooperation on Trump's nominees.
NOTRepublican 4 hours, 4 minutes ago
pvtom 3 hours, 9 minutes ago
TeaOffTime 1 hour, 4 minutes ago
