Democratic Women welcome chair of state organization to Jan. 25 meeting

PRESCOTT — The Democratic Women of the Prescott Area (DWPA) will host Carol Comito, chairwoman of the Arizona Federation of Democratic Women and the Founder and Chair of the AZ Women’s Conference, as its guest speaker for the first meeting of 2017 on Jan. 25. The meeting will be at the Centennial Event Center, 1989 Clubhouse Drive in Prescott, starting at noon. Check-in begins at 11:30 a.m.

Comito has served in several capacities with the Democratic Party in Arizona for the last 12 years. She has been a state committee person during that time, District Director in Scottsdale/Fountain Hills - LD 23 and had joined the Arizona Federation of Democratic Women as vice president, later becoming chair. She has been as a volunteer for the past 25 years within several women’s organizations and has served on several boards.

Comito has a Master’s in Social Work and a certificate in Nonprofit Executive Leadership. She works at Arizona State University as an Academic Advisor. Comito has taught classes and mentors students. Comito’s awards include the Outstanding Achievement and Contribution award from the Commission on the Status of Women at ASU. “I believe we are at a crucial time for women,” Comito said. “We can be strong and move forward as long as we stand together.”

Reservations are required for the event. Email DWPrescottArea@gmail.com or call 928-848-2753. The cost is $15 for members; $17 for non-members. No-shows may be charged. Call to cancel at least 24 hours in advance. The Feb. 22 luncheon will feature Jean Wilcox, Prescott City Council member, as speaker.