Design institute proposed for Granite Park in the Dells

Prescott may soon have another niche school in its midst if the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors, at its Jan. 4 meeting, approves a request for a major planned area development (PAD) on a 69-acre site off Highway 89 in Granite Park.

Tony Brown, with ECOSA Institute, plans to build a four-story educational facility that will include classrooms and dormitory rooms along with open space on the property about three-quarters of a mile north of the roundabout at Highway 89 and Willow Lake Road. ECOSA Institute teaches ecological design and would accommodate about 30 students on site at any one time.

The majority of the acreage will be maintained as a nature preserve with less than 3 percent of the land used for facilities. The current PAD allows for 105 home sites. The county Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) recommended approval at its Dec. 8 meeting with a 7-1 vote, with Commissioner George Lee voting against.

In Brown’s April 26 letter to neighboring residents, he describes the project’s features. He will use only land already damaged by past construction, and will restore native species to the land surrounding the building. He will use renewable energy for power, using passive solar heating and natural cooling systems. The institute will use water harvested and treated on site, and treat wastewater using natural biological systems.

He also plans to use non-toxic materials and grow food for resident use through permaculture agriculture.

“We believe that this project will not only enhance the ecology of the Dells, but will also provide valuable research data and be a signature building for design with nature,” the letter states.

The P&Z commissioners recommend a waiver of the maximum 30-foot building height, increasing it to 45 feet, and reducing the required 63 parking spaces to 44.

To the north and east of the property is PAD zoning for the Granite Gate Senior Living facility and the Granite Park subdivision. To the south and west is developed and undeveloped R1L-35 zoning (residential, single family, site-built structures).

A 1986 PAD previously was approved for 14 casitas, each containing four units, and a 9-hole pitch-and-putt golf course, which was never constructed. In 2002, supervisors approved a zoning map change to allow 105 single-family home sites.

The county has received no opposition from property owners within 1,000 feet of the property.

The ECOSA Institute plans to offer two semester programs during the year, along with shorter two- to four-week programs. The building will include eight dorm rooms for students and visiting faculty use, library, studio space, workshop space, computer labs, classrooms and offices, and a kitchen/dining area.

Also on the Jan. 4 agenda, the supervisors will discuss and take possible action on:

• An agreement with Town of Chino Valley and ADOT for design of a traffic signal and road widening at Highway 89 and Road 1 North.

• Purchase of four body cameras for the Sheriff’s K-9 Unit officers.

• Approval of three, possibly four, project applications through the Community Development Block Grant process.

The Board of Supervisors meets at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 4, at the Administrative Services Building, 1015 Fair St., Prescott. The public is welcome to attend.

