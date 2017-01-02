Column: Cleaning up after ‘Third Term’ Obama

It’s clear President Obama – despite the boos from Flyover Country – doesn’t plan to get off the national stage any time soon.
Unlike most former presidents, he’s not going to leave Washington next month and quietly live out the rest of his days in one of the many hoods he grew up in.
He could buy a big home in beautiful Hawaii, where the golf season never ends and Washington is 4,700 miles away. Or at least move back to Chicago.
That’s where he made his political bones, where he worked and taught law, and where he became the great candidate of hope and change.
Sure, Chicago’s war-torn streets are mean and deadly with gunfire.
But since Obama and his family will get lifetime protection from the Secret Service, there’ll always be half a dozen agents around to cover them whenever they have to go out to the corner store for a carton of milk.
Unfortunately, President Obama and his ego are not going anywhere, at least not until his youngest daughter finishes school.
He’ll stay in Washington, close to his friends in the mainstream media, where he can be the always available commander in chief of the Democrats’ raggedy Trump Resistance Movement.
Obama is already rehearsing his new role as America’s Other President.
Recently he made headlines by boasting he could have beaten Donald Trump and been reelected to a third term by running again on his message of hope and change.
Too bad the Constitution got in the way. But Obama’s big ego can’t be limited by the Constitution – or reality.
He still doesn’t get it it: Trump’s victory was not just a punishing defeat of Hillary Clinton and her bad political ideas.
A majority of voters in states not called New York and California clearly didn’t want another four years of Obama or his amateur act.
In 1988, when George H.W. Bush was elected, he was effectively serving Ronald Reagan’s third term. Bush took advantage of the successes my father had in the 1980s.
Hillary was her own worst enemy, but she lost in large part because of Obama’s eight years of failure. Everything President Obama touched at home and abroad he left in wreckage.
During his reign the Democrat Party shriveled in power in Washington and lost more than a thousand legislative seats in state capitals across the country.
The alleged Obama economic recovery was so feeble it’s nearly invisible.
Except for the oil and gas fracking booms in Texas and Pennsylvania, which happened in spite of the Obama administration’s green energy policies, does anyone know a place where the American economy is prospering?
The wealthy counties around Washington, D.C. – made rich by budget-busting spending spree of Obama’s federal government – don’t count.
Obama’s long string of foreign policy fiascos is even more shameful – Iraq, Egypt, Libya and Syria. His legacies are ISIS and his Iran nuke deal, which is a ticking time bomb that a future president will have to stop.
Meanwhile, before he leaves office, Obama is still causing as much trouble as he can.
He’s not merely doing the usual innocent things – creating a few new national monuments out West or pardoning a few hundred nonviolent drug offenders.
The future ex-president is still playing games with Vladimir Putin over Russian’s alleged interference in the presidential election and playing with fire in the Middle East.
He and his hacks at the State Department have been caught orchestrating a United Nations resolution condemning Israel’s plans to build new settlements in East Jerusalem.
Not vetoing the anti-Israel vote in the UN was a public bitch-slapping of prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu by a petty American president.
Netanyahu is lucky. He won’t have to wait long for his pal Donald to kiss and make up with him and begin treating his country like the valued friend it is.
But President Trump and the rest of us will be dealing with all the messes “Third Term” Obama has made for a long time.
Michael Reagan is the son of President Ronald Reagan, a political consultant, and the author of “The New Reagan Revolution” (St. Martin’s Press). Visit his websites at www.reagan.com and www.michaelereagan.com. Send comments to Reagan@caglecartoons.com.
Comments
NOTRepublican 3 hours, 59 minutes ago
Wow, what a pig. Time to hang up the scribbling Reagan and take your own advice, get out of here.
MaryLuigi 1 hour, 36 minutes ago
Name-calling. How original.
CopJoe 3 hours, 31 minutes ago
January 20th can't get here fast enough. If for no other reason than to rid the people's house of the current resident. If his latest political acts are any demonstration of his mentality about all this pesky transition stuff he will probably remove all the light bulbs and clog up the toilets on his way out the door.
leeradu 2 hours, 41 minutes ago
IF Michael Reagan couldn't "claim" the title of President Reagan's Son as his crutch, he'd be Shining Shoes in the Men's room at the Greyhound Bus Station in East L.A.
pvtom 2 hours, 38 minutes ago
The history will reflect on the past eight years as a period of rapid growth of government and the doubling of our national debt while a weak economy limped into 2017. While people like NOTRepublican will remain closed minded, the country looks forward to a shrinking government and a growing economy and a stronger foriegn policy. Foriegn money will continue to seek America for their security and our middle class will grow and thrive as business enjoys less regulation and lower tax rates. The future looks much brighter for our college grads as well as those seeking greater full time employment with lower costs for their healthcare. Better times are coming soon.
SEDONA928 2 hours, 6 minutes ago
Michael, I'm pretty sure that your dad would have been leading the 'Never Trump' crowd of respected conservatives and foreign policy experts.
NOTRepublican 2 hours ago
"Black guy wins by 10 million. GOP calls him "Illegitimate. White guy loses by 3 million. GOP calls it "Mandate,"
They use the language of Propaganda. AKA Vitriolic Hyperbole to make lies sound legitimate. And too many people believe them. And we get a monster. And they say "let's give him a chance"
Johnblake 1 hour, 44 minutes ago
Obama will reside in D.C. Where he will become, again, a political activist. He will be the next generation to the Sharptons, MLKs, etc. He destroyed Chicago, with 700+ murders and 4,000+ injured from gun violence. This is what happens when existing laws are not enforced. Chicago is a democratic mess. Why go back there. Stay in D.C. And see if you can match or better Chicagos record.