CASA Case of the Month: Sierra and Sammy

A CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer is needed to serve as an advocate for 10-year-old “Sierra” and 8-year-old “Sammy.”

The Department of Child Safety (DCS) took the siblings into custody because their mother has mental health issues and has been suicidal and threatening to harm the children. Sierra and Sammy’s father abuses illegal substances and is unable to protect the children from mother’s actions. Accordingly, there is no parent willing and able to safely and effectively parent the children. Sierra and Sammy are currently placed in a group home, because there are no relatives willing and able to provide a placement for them.

Among the CASA volunteer’s responsibilities: Monitoring the children’s progress in their current placement; working with their DCS case manager and any service providers to ensure that they receive the appropriate services, such as educational and medical care; and making recommendations to the Court about a permanent outcome for each of them.

Are you willing to give approximately 15-20 hours per month to advocate for an abused or neglected child in our community? No experience is necessary, and comprehensive training is provided at no cost to the volunteer advocate. Once certification and training are complete, CASA volunteers spend time learning about the children and their needs, gather information about the children’s circumstances, advocate for services for the children, and provide information to the Court about what is in the children’s best interest.

If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer and making a difference in the life of an abused or neglected child, please contact the CASA office at 928-771-3165.

EDITOR’S NOTE: The children’s names have been changed to protect the identities of those involved, and these children are not eligible for adoption at this time.