Calendar of Events: through Jan. 6

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Toddler Storytime, 10 a.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Simple stories, songs and fingerplays with plenty of parent and child interaction. For toddlers and their grown-ups. 928-777-1500.

Introduction to Computers, 10 a.m. to noon at Prescott Valley Public Library, PC lab on the second floor. Learn basic computer skills, including using the mouse and keyboard, working with Microsoft Windows 7 and 10, using Microsoft Word, surfing the Internet and using email. First session of a four-week class on Tuesdays through Jan. 24. Free, but registration is required. Michele, 928-759-6196.

Lonesome Valley Quilt Guild class, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Yavapai Hills Clubhouse. Mary Lou Masters will teach the New York Beauty foundation-pieced star. Patsy, 928-925-3845.

Hamburger Lunch, noon to 2 p.m. at the Humboldt American Legion Post 78, 2201 N. Highway 69, Humboldt. Public welcome. $5 per person. 928-632-5185.

Teen Books and Bites, 4 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. For teens, grades 7-12. In this month’s pick, James Dashner’s “The Eye of Minds,” one boy’s hacking skills lead to murderous results. First eight teens to register will receive a free copy of the book. Register online, at the Youth Desk or by phone at 918-777-1537.

Thursday, Jan. 5

“The Four Elements” Exhibit, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Prescott Center for the Arts Gallery, 208 N. Marina St. On display through Feb. 11. The classical four elements are earth, water, air and fire. The main elements of art include form, shape, line, color, space and texture. Artists represent one or all of the classical four elements in all mediums, using the main elements of art to create their pieces. Gallery hours from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. 928-445-3286.

“Movement Options – Senior Exercise to Fit Your Lifestyle,” noon to 1 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane in Prescott. Presenter Mary Heller, of BeMoved and Gentle BeMoved, will explain and demonstrate the different movement practices from which you can choose how to stay motivated, the benefits and a brief history of each. RSVPs appreciated to Debbie@seniorConnection.us or 928-778-3747

Popcorn and Pages Book Club, 4 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. For children in grades 2-4. This month’s book: “The Chicken Squad” by Doreen Cronin. Register online, at the Youth Desk or by phone at 928-777-1537.

Arizona Humanities Lecture: “The Life and Times of Tom Jeffords, Friend of Cochise,” 5 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Retired Army officer Doug Hocking discusses the many adventures of Tom Jeffords, which included scouting for the Army during the Civil War, and a friendship with Cochise that eventually fostered peace negotiations with General O.O. Howard. 928-777-1500.

Friday, Jan. 6

Lapsit Storytime, 9:30 a.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Bring your baby for some cozy activity time on your lap. Storytime lasts about 20 minutes, but you’re invited to linger and play. 928-777-1500.

Conversational Spanish, 10 a.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Check your English at the door and brush up on your Spanish with conversation and camaraderie. Sessions may include targeted grammar discussions, subject-specific vocabulary practice and handouts. Basic Spanish skills needed. 928-777-1500.

Introduction to Facebook, a three-week class, 10 a.m. to noon at Prescott Valley Public Library. Learn all about Facebook, become a member of the free website and post messages and photos online, all from your desktop or laptop computer. Class meets the first three Fridays in January, Jan. 6, 13 and 20. Free, but registration is required. Michele, 928-759-6196.

Preschool Storytime, 10:30 a.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Thirty minutes of stories, songs and fingerplays especially for children ages 3-5 and their grownups. Siblings always welcome. 928-777-1500.

Online Job Searching, 1 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Find the best websites for local job openings in this 90-minute presentation. Learn how to navigate and submit online applications with ease. Register online, at the Ask a Librarian desk or by phone, 928-777-1526.

It’s a Mystery Book Group, 2 p.m. at Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. Read selected mystery books while enjoying the company of like-minded readers. This month: “Nine Days” by Minerva Koenig (2014). 928-777-1500.

Fish Fry, 5 to 7 p.m. at the Humboldt American Legion Post 78, 2201 N. Highway 69, Humboldt. $10 per person. 928-632-5185.